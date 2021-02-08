(Tampa, FL) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have to wait for his second Super Bowl championship. He was relatively stifled in a bid to repeat, getting constant pressure in KC's 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay. Mahomes, who was Super Bowl MVP in last year's win over the 49ers, was intercepted twice and sacked three times. The Chiefs were held to three field goals and suffered their worst defeat with Mahomes at quarterback.
(Washington DC) -- A southern Missouri congressman, who is also the ranking Republican on the House Budget Committee, blasted the Biden Administration's proposed one-point-nine trillion dollar COVID-19 spending package. Salem representative Jason Smith voted against the bill, saying there's been too much spending already. Smith told C-SPAN there has been around six trillion dollars pent in the last 11 months and there is another one trillion not yet pent from previous bills.
(UNDATED) -- The American Red Cross is urging Missourians to assemble an emergency preparedness kit as dangerous temperatures and life-threatening wind chills are expected to grip the state for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to be below zero in some locations, driving wild chill values to dangerous lows. In addition to a kit, the Red Cross issued a reminder to protect your pipes from freezing by opening kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate around plumbing.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation to allow the concealed carry of guns in churches and other places of worship, with a valid concealed carry permit, will be heard Monday by a Missouri House committee. The House General Laws Committee will hear from Neosho G-O-P Representative Ben Baker,the author of the bill. His district was the site of a deadly church shooting in 2007. Three people were killed and four were wounded at the First Congregational Church when a man walked in with two guns and opened fire. The man is now serving three life sentences.
(UNDATED) -- Missouri's prison system has seen a drop in COVID-19 case counts. In early December the Missouri Department of Corrections began installing 14-hundred air purifying devices and using disinfectant sprayers within prisons. Since then officials report the number of COVID-19 cases has fallen by 80-percent. The agency reports just over 76-hundred staff and inmates have been infected with the virus since last spring, while just less than 150 are active cases. Forty-two prisoners and six employees have died from the virus.