(Columbia, MO) -- A central Missouri man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for killing his wife. Prosecutors told the court 26-year-old Joseph Elledge buried the victim in a state park in 2019. The Boone County jury found him guilty of second-degree murder. Elledge will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole. He had reported Mengqi Ji missing two years ago leading to months of searching. After her body was found he told investigators her death was accidental.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is using money from the Volkswagen settlement trust for the construction of four new electric vehicle charging stations in the state. The D-N-R awarded one-point-two-million dollars in grants to Francis Energy in Harrisonville, Perryville, and Nevada (nuh-VAY'-duh); and Blink Network in Rolla. Missouri received 41-million of the 14-billion-dollar settlement Volkswagen agreed to pay for cheating on emission tests in 2016. This is the second round of grant funding. An electric vehicle workgroup picked 13 viable charging station sites near highway intersections across Missouri.
(Washington, DC) -- Two Missouri airports are among 50 that will have buffer zone when cell phone companies turn on 5-G service in a few weeks. Experts are worried using frequencies on the C-band could impact flight operations. A-T-and-T and Verizon recently agreed to delay the rollout. Lambert St. Louis International and Kansas City International airports are on the list. Activity on the C-band could impact altimeter readings as commercial planes are landing. Wireless carriers plan to turn on the 5-G service January 19th.
(Sedalia, MO) -- Officials with the Sedalia School District say they shut down classes Friday because they didn’t have enough bus drivers to get students to school. Thirteen school bus drivers called in sick. That’s about half of all the district's drivers. Officials at Sedalia’s Bothwell Regional Health Center are dealing with similar problems – shortages of staff members, supplies, and equipment. Pettis County is said to be in the middle of a surge. Public health officials report 133 new cases of influenza and 255 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week.
(New Melle, MO) -- The National Transportation Safety Board confirms that two people who were on a plane that crashed Sunday night are dead. Emergency responders spent hours searching for the wreckage in St. Charles County after Spirit of St. Louis Airport received a “mayday” call. The aircraft had just lifted off, reached eight thousand feet, then descended rapidly as it appeared to turn back. The crash site was found near the community of New Melle.