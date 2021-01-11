(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt says plans for Joe Biden’s January 20th inauguration won’t be changed after last week’s deadly breach of Capitol security. The Missouri Republican is chairman of the Senate Rules Committee – and that means Blunt oversees inauguration plans. He says “it’s the right decision” to swear-in Biden at the traditional location. Attendance will be limited by COVID-19 precautions. Blunt says the U-S can show the world we have control of our democracy after last week’s violent attack on Congress.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the case of a dispatcher accused of using a racial slur while he was on the job. The dispatcher has been fired. Police Chief Mary Barton says the department will continue to hold its people accountable. Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger reports the person fired is the brother of the police chief’s husband. The department hasn’t confirmed or denied that information. The police union was supportive of the termination. Witnesses report hearing the slur on the county’s communication system.
(St. Charles, MO) -- Convicted killer Pamela Hupp was scheduled for a hearing last week in an effort to get out of prison – but her attorney didn’t show up. Hupp has said she was pressured by her defense attorney to plead guilty in 2019. She’s now serving a life sentence. Some of her living victims were in St. Charles County Circuit Court, along with five representatives of the prosecutor’s office Friday. Nearly a dozen people waiting for 30 minutes, only to find out that Hupp’s defense attorney no longer works for the public defender’s office. Prosecutors say she’s out of time to pursue her claim, but the judge set another hearing for next month.
(Independence, MO) -- Independence police report the arrest of three people for their roles in another incident at a notorious mall. There have been many incidents requiring police intervention at Independence Center. Officers were called about a disturbance at the food court involving people who were armed. Three men were taken into custody, but their names haven’t been released. Police say a closer check revealed they were carrying toy guns and no shots were fired. No injuries were reported.
(Hannibal, MO) -- Hannibal city leaders say their riverfront project already looks good, but it’s going to be even better. The city council has approved an extra 85-thousand dollars to finish the work. Backers say major renovations are complete, but there are a few small additions left. The money will go for new fending, removal of contaminated soil, and rip-rap. The project’s overall cost will wind up being a little over six-point-seven million dollars. The first slips at the new marina will be available on the first of next month.