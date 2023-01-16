(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
(Statewide) -- Missouri’s low-income and postpartum women receiving Medicaid healthcare are currently eligible for pregnancy-related coverage throughout the pregnancy and for 60 days after giving birth. A Missouri Senate committee will hear two bills this week that would expand their coverage for one year after giving birth. The bills are sponsored by State Senators Elaine Gannon, a Republican from De Soto, and Tracy McCreery, a Democrat from St. Louis County. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s next state treasurer is scheduled to take office this week. The swearing-in ceremony for Republican Vivek Malek (rhymes with ribbit mallet) is Tuesday at 1 at the Missouri Capitol. Governor Mike Parson selected Malek to take over for fellow Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected to serve as Missouri’s state auditor. Malek will handle the state’s bank account, investments, and unclaimed property. He is an immigration lawyer from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood. Once Malek takes office, all of Missouri’s statewide offices will be held by Republicans.
(Buchanan County, MO) -- Another Missouri school district is considering whether to switch to a four-day school week starting in the 2023-24 academic year. Buchanan County R-IV School District is holding a public forum on January 18 about the possible change. Missouri has 144 school districts that have shifted to the shortened learning weeks. Larger districts are moving or considering a switch like this – potentially leading to teacher recruitment problems for rural districts. The schools might have shortened weeks, but they must still fulfill the same number of hours of instruction as schools running five days a week.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson will give his annual State of the State address this week. The governor will also release his state budget proposal for the next fiscal year in conjunction with the address. Part of Parson's budget outline will include an 8.7-percent state worker pay raise and a two-dollar-per-hour bump in pay for group care employees working night shifts. He is also expected to highlight his priorities of workforce development and infrastructure. Parson's speech will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Missouri House of Representatives. This will mark his fifth State of the State address since taking over as governor in 2018.