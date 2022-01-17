(Lee’s Summit, MO) -- Police in Lee’s Summit have identified the 30-year-old Independence man who was shot to death Friday night on an Amtrak train. Investigators believe Richie T. Aaron Junior was fatally wounded while the Missouri River Runner train was stopped at the Lee’s Summit depot. Passengers who heard the gunshots apparently didn’t realize someone had been hurt. The suspect is believed to have left the train before it departed the station. Aaron wasn’t found until the train was en route to Independence. Medical help was waiting when it arrived, but the victim died before he could be rushed to the hospital.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation says it has reopened parts of the westbound lanes of I-70 in Kansas City just in time for Sunday night’s N-F-L playoff game. The partial reopening of the road happened yesterday afternoon several hours before the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21. Drivers need to be aware that westbound traffic will split at 18th Street as the center lane remains closed. MoDOT doesn’t have announced date for when the center lane will reopen.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is expected to discuss workforce development and infrastructure as part of his annual State of the State speech Wednesday. The address will be given at the Missouri State Capitol at 3:00 p-m. It will be a chance for the Republican state leader to reveal his priorities for the year. A spokesperson says Parson will speak for just under an hour. He will talk about his plans for federal COVID-19 relief money coming to the state as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri is expected to receive 96-point-six-million dollars this year to help repair bridges across the state. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says this is the first installment of 484-million dollars that Missouri will get over five years from the new infrastructure law to modernize bridges. The Kansas City Democrat says this historic investment will increase the safety of Missouri's bridges and also create good-paying jobs and stimulate economic growth. MoDOT says more than 800 bridges in the state are rated "poor." Republican Senator Roy Blunt voted "yes" and said Missouri is among the states that will benefit most from these investments.
(Eminence, MO) -- Authorities in Shannon County say a relative has admitted he shot 48-year-old David Alley to death in his home in Eminence last Thursday. Deputies found the victim’s body after receiving an anonymous tip. They say 33-year-old Everett Stubbert was developed as a person of interest and he turned himself in Friday, then confessed. Stubbert is charged with first-degree murder. He’s being held at the Shannon County Jail without bond. Investigators haven’t said what the motive was for the murder.