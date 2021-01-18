(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas Chiefs will play in the A-F-C title game for a second straight season. The Chiefs edged the Cleveland Browns 22-17 Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium – even though star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sidelined with a concussion in the third period. Thirty-five-year-old reserve Chad Henne took his place and helped preserve a lead by completing a pass to Tyreek Hill on fourth down late in the game. Mahomes completed 21-of-30 passes for 255 yards and a T-D before he was sidelined. The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills next week in a battle for a return to the Super Bowl.
(Bridgeton, MO) -- Authorities in the St. Louis area are investigating the deaths of a missing mother and child. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory Wednesday for 37-year-old Kanisha Richardson and her two-year-old daughter, Ava. Police in Bridgeton say the woman and toddler were found dead in their vehicle Saturday afternoon near an apartment building. They were last spotted Tuesday at a fast-food restaurant and information indicated they might have been headed to Florida. Investigators said Kanisha had made suicidal statements and may have been armed. No word yet on the causes of death.
(Washington, DC) -- About 500 soldiers with the Missouri National Guard are in Washington, D-C, to help provide security for Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony. Democrat Joe Biden will take the oath of office amidst the tightest security in U-S history for such an event. The Missouri troops will be among about 25-thousand troops from across the country. They are there as a response to threats of possible terror attacks. Soldiers will be helping with traffic control and access to control points, traffic management, metro station security, crowd management, patrol, standing watch on outside fencing, facility security at City Hall, the National Mall, and the Lincoln Memorial, plus other locations. Guard commanders say they hope the troops will be able to return home by the end of this month.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Members of the Missouri House of Representatives are staying home this week while the Senate gets back to business. House members were given the week off due to several positive test results for COVID-19. Senate leaders say it is critical to keep the legislative process moving forward. Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says if the body stops every time someone quarantines, “we will never be here.” The Republican says officials are working to make sure all protocols are followed, testing continues, and all people at the statehouse are kept as safe as they can be – while work continues. Department of Health and Senior Services Director Doctor Randall Williams says the people who tested positive in the House were quarantined and isolated.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old Kansas City woman with second-degree murder. Investigators say Tityana Coppage shot 36-year-old Keith Lars to death last Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the location during the noon hour. They say they found nearly two dozen shell casings on the scene. A few minutes later they were told a Kansas City fire crew had been flagged down by a driver saying someone in their car had been shot. Although emergency responders immediately began to render aid to the victim, Lars died before he could be taken to a hospital.