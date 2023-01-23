(Statewide) -- Missouri’s flu cases continue to be widespread but are declining. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says overall, flu-like illness has declined to what is considered a low category. State data shows about 14-hundred cases reported in the latest report, compared to the previous week’s 35-hundred cases. Eastern Missouri has the most cases, followed by southwest Missouri. The age group getting hit with the flu the most is ages 5-24 and then 25-49.
(Statewide) -- Missouri’s elk numbers continue to grow. Jason Isabel, with the State Department of Conservation, says the department, in association with several others, have been working hard to bring elk back to the state. Isabel tells Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph that the state currently has between 275 and 300 elk and the goal is to get the population to around four or five hundred. Missouri brought back elk hunting three years ago. Isabel also says they are great for tourism.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Two men may have stumbled upon ancient bison fossils along the Missouri River near downtown Kansas City. KCTV reports the men were looking for artifacts and fossils along local waterways when they made the discovery. One of the men tripped over what appeared at first to be a piece of driftwood. Then they realized it was a piece of skull with horns attached. Melissa Eaton, the president of the KC Archaeological Society, says the fossil may be from a species of bison that roamed the earth about ten thousand years ago.
(Arnold, MO) -- A St. Louis-area school district is considering whether to move to a four-day school week. Fox C-6 School District in Arnold cites money problems as the reason for discussing the change. The district is dealing with a six-million-dollar budget deficit. If Fox C-6 moves to the shortened school week, it would be Missouri’s second-largest school district to run four days a week. The Independence School District, on the other side of the state, is the largest district, with more than 14-thousand students. About 27-percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
(North Kansas City, MO) -- A north Kansas City teacher is the winner of a national education award. Vanessa Thomson, a second grade teacher at Chapel Hill Elementary, is a Milken Educator Award winner. The award is known to some as the “Oscars of Teaching.” It includes a 25-thousand-dollar unrestricted cash prize. A news release from the Missouri Department of Education says Thomson’s second graders make great strides, especially in writing.