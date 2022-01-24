(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office is in the process of posting the redrawn political maps on its website. This is the first time in 30 years the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission finalized the new maps. Judges drew the district boundaries in 2001 and 2011. Secretary Jay Ashcroft says keeping the process out of the court is the best thing for voters. The commission beat the January 25th deadline by four days.
(Rolling Meadows, IL) -- A COVID-19 testing company with operations in the St. Louis area is shut down due to complaints about its rapid test sites and labs. Former employees of the Center for COVID Control told the website Book Club Chicago that samples were routinely spoiled and that they were instructed to lie to people about test results. K-M-O-X reports the workers said the tests were coming in so fast that they left the kits piled up in bags for days when they should have been refrigerated or on ice packs. The Center for COVID Control has sites at Ballpark Village in St. Louis, Eureka, and Chesterfield. The Center for Covid Control's website said all testing operations remain closed until further notice.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police crisis intervention officers will follow up with a family after an incident over the weekend. Officers were called to a home at about 6:15 p-m after a woman had become violent, threatening to harm other family members or herself. No names have been released. Police decided to end the standoff after nearly four hours to keep the situation from escalating. A news release says two people had been safely evacuated before officers left the location on the city’s south side.
(Joplin, MO) -- Authorities in Jasper County report two men have been charged with kidnapping, sodomy, and statutory rape after a Friday incident. Deputies first responded to the home for a welfare check on a 13-year-old girl from East Prairie. She had been reported missing. K-O-L-R Television reports an investigation revealed 19-year-old Grant Henson had driven five hours to southeast Missouri to pick up the girl. She was brought back to Joplin, held against her will, and sexually assaulted. Twenty-two-year-old Bryan Henson was found with a 16-year-old girl. Both brothers were taken into custody.
(Tiptonville, TN) -- The U-S Geological Survey says it received reports from southeast Missouri and western Tennessee about a small earthquake Saturday afternoon. The first report from the federal agency showed the quake had a magnitude of two-point-one and happened at 1:00 p-m Saturday. A later report upgraded the quake to a magnitude two-point-four. It was centered just south of Reelfoot Lake in Tennessee. The U-S-G-S says one person in Matthews, Missouri reported feeling the shaking. Another report came from Tiptonville, about five-and-a-half miles northwest of the epicenter.