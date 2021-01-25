(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have earned a return trip to the Super Bowl by beating Buffalo 38-24 in the A-F-C title game. Coach Andy Reid’s team will try to repeat as N-F-L champions in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers February 7th. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed no effects of the concussion that knocked him out of some practice time last week. He connected on 29-of-38 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the scoring passes went to tight end Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill caught nine passes for 172 yards.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- The Missouri House is scheduled to get back to work this week. Due to a rising number of coronavirus cases within the state Capitol, House Republican leadership decided to take last week off. The Senate continued to work and plans to be in again this week. Last Friday, Senator Andrew Koenig (KAY-nigg) announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- Governor Parson plans to give his State of the State Address on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. Members of the Legislature will listen in while the governor gives his annual address in the Missouri House. The governor will also roll out his proposal for the next state budget.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Free COVID-19 testing continues at sites across Missouri this week. The testing events are in Audrain, Boone, Buchanan, Clay, Cole, Greene, Howell, Iron, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Madison, Miller, Nodaway, Phelps, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties - plus the city of St. Louis. State health officials say you do not have to be experiencing symptoms to get tested. You do have to be a Missouri resident but are not required to live in the county where you're tested. Missourians can register online at health-dot-mo-dot-gov-slash-communitytest.
(St. Peters, MO) -- A St. Charles County daycare worker apparently wanted a day off but didn’t want to give up her pay. Investigators say that’s why 40-year-old Janet Porzelt and her boyfriend made two fake bomb threats. That forced the children at Primrose School in St. Peters to be evacuated outside in the cold weather. Porzelt and 39-year-old Evan Hauserman are each facing two counts of making a terrorist threat and making a false bomb report. Prosecutors say Hauserman made the calls. Both of them are being held in the St. Charles County Jail on a 25-thousand-dollar cash-only bond.