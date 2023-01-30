(Statewide) -- Beginning this Wednesday, Ameren Missouri customers will pay more for electricity use. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved the increase that begins February 1. For the average user, the fuel adjustment rate is currently $2.70. The new rate will increase to $6.27 for the average user. The commission says the fuel adjustment charges are intended to help companies deal with volatility in fuel pricing. Ameren Missouri provides service to about 1.3 million electric customers in central and eastern Missouri.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The former owner and C-O-O of a Clayton, Missouri construction company has admitted to committing fraud in order to bypass St. Louis requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Senior have pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud. He was the co-owner and chief operating officer of H-B-D Construction, a general contracting, construction management and development company. Kowert and Charles Kirkwood, the owner of Midwestern Construction, agreed to falsely list Kirkwood’s company as providing materials and performing work on a project. Kowert sought to falsify the information to comply with the requirements for 25% participation by Minority Business Enterprises to qualify for a 10-year tax abatement.
(Washington, D.C.) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the bipartisan Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act of 2023, a piece of legislation that was introduced by Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer. The legislation expands the primary functions and additional duties of the Office of Advocacy of the Small Business Administration, including examining the role of small businesses in the international economy as well as representing the views and interests of small businesses before foreign governments. Luetkemeyer in a statement says that small businesses have enough to worry about with day-to-day operations and navigating the maze of government red tape that exists.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s Senate GOP leadership anticipates debate this week on a controversial education package, a bill that would make it easier to get physical therapy, and one that would allow an income tax deduction for certain federal grant money. The education package deals with accessibility rights of parents on the education records of their child, including about teachers, and guest lecturers. Under the proposed plan, Missouri could withhold up to 50-percent of state aid from a district that does not follow the rules. Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina told Missourinet that she looks forward to getting started and Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says he's excited to 'get the ball rolling' on legislative priorities.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri consumers had more than $24 million returned from their insurance companies in 2022, according to the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI). The amount was due to the mediation work on complaints and efforts to ensure compliance with state insurance laws. Last year, the Insurance Consumer Affairs Division says it handled over 5,500 inquiries and complaints, which returned more than $13.7 million to consumers. Most of the complaints were health insurance-related, but there also was an increase in complaints related to property and casualty insurance. The D-C-I states that claim denials and delays are among the top reasons for complaints.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A 51-year-old woman has been sentenced to serve two and one-half years for embezzling $1.2 million from a Ralls County agricultural business. Stephanie Carper has also been ordered to repay the money she stole while exploiting her position as secretary of the company. Prosecutors say from September 2013 to September 2019, she filled in her own name on at least 44 checks that had been pre-signed by the company’s owner and his relatives. The checks were intended to be used to pay vendors. She used the money to buy two vehicles and a Caterpillar skid loader as well vacations. The vehicles and the $31,000 in a bank account have been seized to help repay her debt.