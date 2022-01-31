(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has declined a motion for a prisoner’s immediate release. Keith Carnes is serving a life sentence for a 2003 murder. K-M-B-C reports a Phelps County judge found that Carnes’ constitutional rights were violated during his trial. A special master determined that a police report that could have helped the defense wasn’t disclosed by Kansas City police. The high court is expediting the legal proceedings in the case. The Missouri attorney general’s office has until Friday to file any arguments against the special master’s findings.
(Springfield, MO) -- A domestic violence suspect was shot to death by Springfield police Friday night. Officers responded to the call shortly before 7:00 p-m. They met with a woman, a child, and 28-year-old Mitchell Hooe. When the woman wasn’t able to speak freely with the officers they thought she and the child were in immediate danger. Police forced their way in and confronted Hooe. One of the officers fatally wounded him during the confrontation.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A federal emergency medical team is providing staffing assistance at a St. Louis hospital overwhelmed by COVID-19. The 44 doctors, nurses, and therapists from the U-S Navy are helping at B-J-C Christian Hospital for at least 30 days. President Rick Stevens called their assistance a "beacon of hope for us" as we continue to serve the community during this unprecedented time. Congresswoman Cori Bush met with the medical personnel and hospital officials Saturday and said, "additional relief has now arrived." Bush wrote Governor Mike Parson on January 6th asking him to request federal aid to address what she called the COVID-19 crisis in St. Louis.
(Hillsboro, MO) -- A former Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy is accused of stealing prescription drugs while on and off duty in his patrol vehicle. Thirty-five-year-old Michael Filsinger of Arnold was arrested Friday on four felony counts. Investigators say Filsinger used the sheriff's office report management system to identify and later contact his victims. The sheriff says Filsinger would take a bottle of medication to verify it and then steal some of the pills. In one incident he allegedly paid for a prescription, picked it up for the victim, and replaced the drugs with aspirin.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t able to hold an 18-point lead while losing the A-F-C Championship game to Cincinnati Sunday by a 27-24 score. That’s the first conference title for the Bengals in 33 years. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson hit a 31-yard field goal in overtime to provide the winning margin. Cincinnati trailed at one point in the game 21-3. Elias Sports Bureau notes that Cincinnati is the third N-F-L team to go from last to first in a span of three seasons. The Bengals will meet the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl in two weeks.