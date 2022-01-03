(St. Louis, MO) -- Not everyone is on board with Governor Mike Parson's decision not to extend Missouri's COVID-19 state of emergency into the new year. Congresswoman Cori Bush, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page are calling for the reinstatement of the order. The St. Louis area Democrats said in a statement, "Governor Parson is weakening one of the few ways his administration was helping to save lives by providing our hospital systems with the flexibility they need to manage this crisis." The Missouri National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-related missions. Parson said there's no need to continue the state of emergency "thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals."
(Branson, MO) -- Emergency responders say they found two vehicles on their sides when they arrived at the scene of an apparent head-on collision Friday. One woman was killed and five other people had to be hospitalized. The accident happened on New Year’s Eve on Highway 76 at about 6:00 p-m Friday near the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area overlook. The injured people were taken to a Springfield hospital. No names have been released. Investigators say they haven’t determined the cause of the wreck – or if alcohol or drugs were factors.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis police say people celebrating the arrival of the new year fired 736 shots into the air between 5:00 p-m Friday and 2:00 a-m Saturday. Police remind people that everything that goes up has to come down. That’s why at least four people were injured by stray bullets. The victims included two teenage girls and two men. Police activated additional patrols for the holiday with a special detail called “Fun Without Guns.” The city’s shot-spotter gunshot detection system determined the number of shots fired. None of the injuries was life-threatening. Last year the shot-spotter detected 542 shots on New Year’s Eve.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The end to state and federal COVID relief funding has led Amtrak to reduce its Missouri service to one daily roundtrip starting today (Monday). The extra funding had supported two daily roundtrips previously. Missouri Department of Transportation Secretary Patrick McKenna says the state would lose an estimated two-and-a-half million dollars if the twice-daily runs were continued through June. One Amtrak train will leave Kansas City this morning and one will leave St. Louis this afternoon.
(Kirksville, MO) -- Authorities are still searching for the shooter who killed two people and injured two more during an incident in Kirksville last week. Twenty-two-year-old Braxton Cottrill was taken to a Columbia hospital after he was wounded, but doctors weren’t able to save his life. An 18-month-old child was the other fatality. Police say 21-year-old Randall Yarrington and 18-year-old Alissa Anders were treated for gunshot wounds. Shooting suspect Anquan Eugene Glover is thought to have family ties to the Kansas City area. Investigators think the victims were targeted.