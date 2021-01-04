(Washington, DC) -- When she was sworn-in, Cori Bush became Missouri’s first black woman in Congress. She’s also the first registered nurse to serve in Congress. Members of the 177th Congress were welcomed on Capitol Hill Sunday. The St. Louis Democrat says Congress isn’t made up of many ordinary people like her. She points out she is a nurse, a pastor, a single mom, and a community activist who has lived the struggles of her community. Bush says she’s ready to put everyday people first, with solutions she says are long overdue.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Jefferson City police say a 59-year-old St. Louis man was fatally injured during a Sunday shooting. Reports have indicated that one or more police officers may have been involved in the shooting. Jefferson City police were responding to a report about a disturbance at the time. A second person was hit, but authorities haven’t reported on his medical condition. No names have been released.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker confirms the death of one of her assistants over the weekend. JoEllen Engelbart died from complications of COVID-19 Saturday. Peters Baker says Engelbart was “joyful, smart, kind and happy without appearing to try. The prosecutor says the rest of her office grieves with the Engelbart family. Engelbart was elected to the Missouri Bar Young Lawyers Section Council for a two-year term in 2018.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor says the state's partnership with Vizient continues to provide relief for six hospitals across the state. Governor Parson says those hospitals include facilities in Jefferson City and Chesterfield. The governor tells Capitol reporters that Missouri now has 196 contracted staff through the Vizient partnership, including 88 nurses. The 12-week partnership will continue into the new year.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The mayor of Kansas City is urging everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19 when it becomes widely available. Mayor Quinton Lucas received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine over the New Year's holiday. Lucas says he wants people to know "that the vaccine is safe, that it’s a fairly easy, painless process, and that this is the next step to addressing COVID-19." The mayor noted that he's heard concerns from the African-American community and others about the safety of the vaccine. Lucas says an effective and efficient rollout of COVID vaccines is a top priority for Kansas City in the new year.