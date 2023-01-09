(Statewide) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 50-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is updating Missouri’s drought relief and response plan. The draft plan is open for public review and comment from January 9 through February 7. The summary and full plan can be found on the department’s website. The effort is designed to aid government, water users and water suppliers in planning and responding to droughts in Missouri.
(Jefferson City) -- Republican Scott Fitzpatrick is scheduled to be sworn into office today (Monday) as Missouri's next state auditor. According to the governor's schedule, Fitzpatrick will become Missouri's 39th state auditor. He is currently the state treasurer. The swearing-in ceremony will be in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Republican Vivek Malek as the next state treasurer. Once sworn into office, all of Missouri’s statewide offices will be occupied by Republicans.
(Statewide) -- Missouri is offering grants to help provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved people around the state. The grant program will provide to nonprofit organizations to provide lessons. Eligible grant expenses are staffing costs, including benefits and overtime, training and travel expenses; equipment; and supplies. The application deadline is February 2. It can be filled out on the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website.
(Jefferson City, MO) – All this week, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will participating this week in an effort to fight human trafficking. Colonel Eric Olson, the Highway Patrol’s superintendent, says trafficking happens along the nation’s transportation system, including Missouri’s roads. Signs of human trafficking can include the presence of an older “boyfriend” or “girlfriend” or travel with an older companion who’s not a guardian, lack of control over a person’s money, schedule, and personal I-D, rehearsed or coached responses to questions, and physical trauma. The national human trafficking hotline is 1-888-373-7888.
(Jefferson City MO) Democrat Lucan Kunce is running again for U.S. Senate, this time against incumbent Josh Hawley. He announced his bid two years for the seat in 2024 focusing on Hawley's activities on January 6th, when Trump supporters breached U.S. Capital security to try to stop the confirmation of the 2020 election of President Joe Biden. Kunce recently lost the Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate to Trudy Busch Valentine, who was vying for Congressman Roy Blunt's seat and lost. Kunce, a Marine veteran is from Jefferson City.