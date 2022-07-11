(UNDATED) -- Former President Donald Trump has partially weighed in on Missouri’s U-S Senate Race, saying he WON’T endorse Vicky Hartzler in next month’s Republican primary. In a post issued Friday on the social media app Truth Social, Trump said that he doesn’t think “she has what it takes to take on the Radical Left Democrats.” A recent poll by Kansas City T-V station K-C-T-V showed Hartzler with a slight lead over fellow Republicans Eric Greitens and Schmitt.
(Paris, MO) -- With increased traffic along Missouri’s waterways over the warm weather months, law enforcement officers are keeping an eye on water enthusiasts. Monroe County conservation agent Jessica Filla says her department and state troopers are out on the water this summer. Filla usually checks up on people who are fishing to make sure they’re licensed and obeying limits, but she says she and other conservation officers “watch out for other boating violations just to keep everybody safe.” Boats are required to have life jackets for everyone on board. Children under seven years are required to wear life jackets at all times.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Congressman Bill Long is among those mourning the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Sixty-seven-year-old Abe (ah-bay) was shot to death Friday by a man with a homemade gun during a speech in Nara, Japan. Long issued a statement calling Abe “a great friend of mine” and says he is saddened and shaken by this senseless loss for his family, Japan, and the world. The southwest Missouri Republican co-chaired the Congressional Study Group on Japan and led a bipartisan delegation to the island nation for seven years. He says Prime Minister Abe would meet with them in person on every trip and was gracious to a fault.
(Sedalia, MO) -- The Missouri State Fair is ready to go -- according to Fair Director Mark Wolfe. He says last year’s fair rebounded from the pandemic and they are expecting large crowds this year, while trying to keep costs down. Admission is the same this year as it was last year, and parking is free. Wolfe says he doesn’t know if “we can do that forever, but their goal is to make it “as family friendly as possible.” The Missouri State Fair is scheduled August Eleventh through the 21st in Sedalia.