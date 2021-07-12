(St. Louis, MO) -- A family in north St. Louis County is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old girl who died in a powerful weekend storm. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Aaeleya (uh-LEE'-uh) Carter of Black Jack was swept away by floodwaters early Saturday near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. State troopers say Carter was in a vehicle that got caught in the current and pushed into a large concrete storm drain. Her mother and two siblings were able to make it to safety - but Aaeleya was swept into the storm drain trying to get out of their vehicle. Authorities later located her body about a mile-and-a-half away in Coldwater Creek. The Patrol says many other cars ended up stalled in the same floodwaters.
(Hannibal, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson will visit the entire Highway 36 corridor in northern Missouri today (Monday), as part of his Missouri Bicentennial tour. The governor will be in Hannibal, Shelbina, Macon, Marceline, Laclede, and Sumner on Monday. He will make stops at the Mark Twain boyhood home, Walt Disney’s hometown museum, General John J. Pershing’s boyhood home --- and will stop to see the “world’s largest goose,” a fiberglass figure named Maxie.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The State of Missouri has been spending five million dollars in public funds to inform Missourians about COVID-19 vaccination safety, in an effort to slow a new surge of the virus in Missouri. State health leaders held a briefing Friday about the threat of the new virus strain in Missouri and the Midwest. State Epidemiologist George Turabelidze (Tur-bul-leed-see) says the cases are moving from small towns to the cities, but he says health systems are not in danger. Acting state health director Robert Knodell (noh – DELL) says enough ventilators are available to hospitals that need them. Cox Health in Springfield has reported that all of its ventilators are being used. The leaders stressed that the Delta variant is serious and the state’s number one priority is increasing vaccination rates.
(Robertsville, MO) -- Several high-profile conservatives were present at a rally for the Eric Greitens Senate campaign over the weekend. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik joined Greitens in rural Franklin County Saturday. The former governor is running for the seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican U-S Senator Roy Blunt. Greitens was once considered to be a rising star for Republicans, but his political career was interrupted after he was charged with invasion of privacy and campaign finance violations. He resigned three years ago and the charges were dropped.
(Independence, MO) -- A 41-year-old Independence man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a woman in Raymore last week. Authorities identified the victim as 39-year-old Katie M. Kellen. She was found dead in a home last Thursday night. Dale L. Williams is being held without bond in the Cass County Jail. Raymore police initially classified the case as a death investigation, then determined it was a homicide.