(Columbia, MO) -- The central Missouri man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body is scheduled to go on trial September 1st. Joseph Elledge is charged with first-degree murder. His wife, Mengqi Ji went missing last October and is presumed dead. The murder charge was filed five months ago. Boone County prosecuting attorney Dan Knight has told reports the trial could last “for weeks.” Ji’s body has been never found despite extensive searching near the Lamine River in Cooper County.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports that opioid overdose deaths were down by three-point-four percent last year. That was the first time in four years the state saw a decline. Health officials say one-thousand-94 people died – 224 from heroin and 870 from other opioids, mostly fentanyl. Even though there was an overall decline, overdose deaths among Black men in Missouri were 15 percent higher.
(Creve Coeur, MO) -- A husband in Creve Coeur has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly causing his wife’s death. Investigators say Adrian R. Wilson told them he found his wife’s body when he returned home from a trip. He also said their apartment had been burglarized. Investigators say both stories were untrue and they have confirmed that Wilson was in the area when 39-year-old Kimberly D. Wilson was shot to death. Her body was found Saturday. Police say there was a history of abuse in the 10-year marriage involving the two.
(Warrensburg, MO) -- Warrensburg police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old would-be burglar after an incident Saturday night. Emergency responders were called about an attempted burglary at an apartment just before 11:00 p-m. The resident told officers two people tried to break in and one was armed. He said he fired his own gun and the two ran away. A few minutes later police got another call about a shooting victim who was at a nearby gas station. A gun left behind by the burglars was found at the apartment. No names have been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Conversation is issuing an elk-hunting permit to five applicants for the state’s first official season starting in October. The first Missouri elk hunt comes after years of restoration efforts for herds of the once-native species. More than 19 thousand hunters applied. Each of the five who were chosen is now able to buy an elk-hunting permit for 50 dollars.