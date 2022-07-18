(Kansas City, MO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking issue with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s claim that the audit of firearms data they’re conducting next month is illegal. In a statement release Friday on Twitter, the F-B-I’s Kansas City office calls the audit “routine” and says Missouri has participated “multiple times, most recently in 2018.” The statement also says F-B-I auditors won’t be seeking to access any list of conceal-carry holders in Missouri. Schmitt said in a letter last week that accessing the records of Missourians violates state law and Second Amendment rights. Schmitt is running in the Republican primary for U-S Senate next month.
(UNDATED) -- Independent U-S Senate candidate John Wood says he has the ten-thousand signatures needed by August First to get on Missouri’s November election ballot. The former U-S attorney during the Bush administration says he is still a conservative Republican, that he is taking a different route to the U-S Senate. He says the other two parties are on a “race to the bottom.” He most recently worked as an attorney for the U-S House’s January Sixth Committee.
(Jefferson City, MO) – A Missouri man who contracted a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in an Iowa lake has died. Lisa Cox with the state Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed the man’s death in an email sent to the Des Moines Register. The amoeba caused the man to contract Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis, or PAM, which is almost always fatal. Cox said there have been 154 known cases of PAM in the U-S in the past 60 years, with only four survivors. Meanwhile, the Lake of Three Fires in southwestern Iowa is closed to swimmers.
(St. Louis, MO) -- If you have a 3-1-4 area code, you must now dial all ten digits of a phone number to make a call. Two reasons for the change -- to accommodate the national 9-8-8 crisis lifeline which began operating Saturday, and next month’s launch of a new 5-5-7 area code for the St. Louis region. The additional 5-5-7 area code is necessary because 3-1-4 is running out of numbers.
(Independence, MO) -- If you’re a collector or a curious rummage sale shopper, the State of Missouri is holding an auction of items turned over in safe deposit boxes. The auction is in Independence -- today (Monday) and tomorrow. The list features coins, jewelry, sports memorabilia, and thousands of other items. The state treasurer’s website has more information.