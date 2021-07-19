(Warsaw, MO) -- Authorities in Benton County are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Warsaw. A 9-1-1 caller said a man got into the rear seat of his pickup and yelled at him saying he had been shot and he should drive. Shots were fired at the pickup as it drove away. Lance M. Lyman was taken to the Warsaw Ambulance Base, but he died before he could be airlifted to a hospital. A suspect has been booked into the Benton County Jail. His name hasn’t been released. Witnesses say the suspect was attacking women when Lyman tried to intervene. They say the suspect turned his attention to Lyman and opened fire.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for shooting a passenger on a city bus last year. A jury had found 52-year-old Larry Harris Junior guilty of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in May. Investigators say the shooting happened at a bus stop March 30th, 2020. Witnesses told police Harris fired a shot into the bus as he stood on the sidewalk while the bus pulled up to the stop. The victim was hit in the back but survived. That person’s name hasn’t been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Folks who drive electric vehicles in Missouri will soon have more locations to power up. The Missouri D-N-R plans to begin installing electric vehicle charging stations in some state parks. The state budget signed by Governor Mike Parson includes one million dollars to add charging stations in the state park system. State parks spokeswoman Miranda Frederick tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "the plans for deployment of the charging stations are still in the initial stages of development so no specific details are available at this time." The D-N-R is also using funding from the Volkswagen settlement case to build a system of electric charging stations in nine communities around the state.
(Bolckow, MO) -- A man has been arrested in northwest Missouri after assaulting a couple, then barricading himself in the house and refusing to come out. Authorities in Andrew County say the man held the couple against their will, then returned to his own home and barricaded himself inside. His name hasn’t been released. When he refused to surrender, law enforcement authorities breached the home and took him into custody. The victims weren’t injured in the initial attack in Bolckow.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri River Runner Amtrak service resumes today (Monday), with two daily round-trip trains carrying passengers. The State of Missouri and the federal American Rescue Act are funding the increased service. The River Runner had been reduced to one round-trip per day in March of last year. The trains will run through the end of the year – at least. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the situation will be re-evaluated in the fall to determine if the two daily trips can be supported going forward. One study found the Missouri River Runner helped generate more than 200 million dollars in economic impact each year. It reportedly supports more than 12-hundred-50 jobs.