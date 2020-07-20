(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson will hold a conference call with Republican lawmakers this morning (Monday) before he launches a statewide “fly-around” to push for new violent crime laws. Parson’s first stop will be in Kansas City. He wants to convince the public of the need for changes before trying to convince the Legislature to take what he thinks is needed action. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz has said his chamber will take the lead on pushing the governor’s initiatives through. One thing Parson wants is a repeal of the residency rules for police officers in St. Louis so it won’t be so hard to find replacements.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the state has topped 33 thousand positive test results for COVID-19. No deaths were reported Sunday, but the state has recorded one-thousand-129 so far. Missouri had 846 new cases Sunday, but 958 on Saturday set a new one-day record for the state. The Kansas City metro broke its record for a single-day jump in COVID-19 infections with 485 Sunday. Eleven people died in the metro last week.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis Fire Department says four men were struck by lightning Sunday night as they were getting ready to play soccer. The incident happened at Marquette Park at about 8:00 p-m. The men were taken to a hospital for treatment. A witness says the lightning bolt struck one of the men directly and all four fell to the ground. Two of them were eventually able to stand up and they began performing C-P-R on the one who was directly hit. One of the four men is reported to be in critical condition. No names have been released and the medical conditions of the other three aren’t known.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A research group called OneMissouri says its survey of teachers finds 80 percent saying they will quit if their district returns to in-person teaching too quickly this fall. Those teachers said they would either choose a different career or retire. OneMissouri says its survey isn’t scientific and it received about 270 responses. A researcher behind the survey says his group just wanted to get a feel for what the teachers were thinking. Many of the larger districts are expected to announce their plans this week.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Jefferson City Fire Department had to conduct nine water rescues when severe storms swept through the city Sunday afternoon. Authorities report more than two dozen incidents requiring emergency responders to provide help. Several families were displaced from apartments and some Jefferson City homes were flooded. No significant injuries were reported. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources was called about a spill that reached a waterway. It isn’t clear what spilled.