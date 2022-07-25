(North Kansas City, MO) -- The first North Kansas City police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest this week. A public visitation for 32-year-old Officer Daniel Vasquez is set for Tuesday evening at Vineyard Church in Kansas. His funeral will be Wednesday morning at the church. Investigators say Vasquez was fatally shot by 24-year-old Joshua Rocha during a traffic stop Tuesday.
(Washington, DC) -- A video clip from January Sixth, 2021, that shows Missouri U-S Senator Josh Hawley running away from the Senate chamber has gone viral. It was first shown during Thursday night’s televised January Sixth committee hearing. The audience at the hearing broke out laughing at the sight of Hawley running, and the clip made national headlines and prompted numerous spoofs on Twitter and other social media platforms. In response, Hawley tweeted a photo of the coffee mugs his campaign has been selling that shows an artist’s rendering of his raised-fist photo.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Several building improvements are in the works across Missouri thanks to a bill that allows millions in federal dollars to be used. One project that will benefit is the future Plaster Center for Student Success in southern Missouri’s Lebanon. As part of the project, the Lebanon R-3 School District and Jordan Valley Health will each get two-point-five million dollars. The bill also includes millions of dollars into expanding broadband internet access across the state.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri lawmaker is traveling through Germany and the Netherlands this week, on a trade mission being led by Governor Mike Parson. The governor announced the trade mission that will meet with business leaders from 12 German companies and seven from the Netherlands. St. Joseph state Representative Brenda Shields is on the trip and says it’s important to get out and meet leaders in person after the coronavirus pandemic shut down such trips. Shields was invited as the only state lawmaker to join the trade mission, in part because of St. Joseph’s ties with Germany through Boehringer Ingelheim and Schuetz Container. Missouri has exported nearly 700 million dollars in goods to Germany and more than 223 million to the Netherlands.