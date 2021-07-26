(Bolivar, MO) -- The operators of a southwest Missouri Christian reform school have been released from the Polk County Jail because of their health issues. Seventy-two-year-old Boyd Householder has contracted COVDI-19 and his wife, Stephanie, has a serious blood clot condition. The Householders have been placed on home confinement while they wait for their trial to start. They face dozens of charges of sexual and physical abuse against the girls who were living at the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Some elected officials in Missouri are expressing opposition to a new mask mandate in St. Louis and St. Louis County. Starting today (Monday), face coverings are required in indoor spaces and on public transportation. City and county leaders say the new orders are needed due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he plans to file a lawsuit blocking local enforcement of the new mask mandate. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones responded on Twitter saying, "our top priority is protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of the people of St. Louis City and County." Mayor Jones also accused U-S Senate candidate Schmitt of filing the lawsuit "to serve his own political ambitions."
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police say a 15-year-old girl is listed in critical condition after being ejected from a speeding car early Sunday morning. Investigators say the car was “hill jumping” on the city’s southeast side near Swope Park at about 1:30 a-m. The driver lost control and the car flipped. Police say the teenaged passenger wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The 16-year-old driver and another 19-year-old passenger were injured, but they are expected to recover. No names have been released.
(Jennings, MO) -- The St. Louis murder suspect released from jail after the Circuit Attorney's Office failed to attend court hearings is back in custody. The U-S Marshals Service says 30-year-old Brandon Campbel was arrested Friday night on a warrant in Jennings. Campbell was charged in the April 2020 shooting death of Randy Moore. U-S Marshals arrested him in Texas shortly after charges were filed last winter. A judge dismissed the case after prosecutors failed three times to show up for court proceedings in May, June, and July. The Circuit Attorney’s Office re-filed the original charges against Campbell one day after they were dismissed.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Springfield man has been sentenced to two life prison terms for shooting two people he didn’t know in 2019. Thirty-three-year-old Kwaim Stenson told authorities he had intended to kill his victims, but he didn’t say why. Both survived. One had been riding a bicycle and the other was walking in June 2019 when Stenson shot them. Greene County Judge Michael Cordonnier said Friday Stenson had shown no regret for the shootings and the long sentences were necessary to protect society from him.