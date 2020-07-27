(Kansas City, MO) -- Two Kansas City police officers now face felony charges in connection with the May 2019 arrest of a transgender woman. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says Matthew Brummett and Charles Prichard are charged with third-degree assault for the arrest of Breona Hill. A grand jury heard additional testimony from a witness who came forward after they were indicted for misdemeanor assault in May. The new indictment says Brummett and Prichard “knowingly caused physical injury to the victim by slamming her face against the concrete sidewalk, kneeing her in the face, torso and ribs, and forcing her arms over her head while cuffed.” The arrest was caught on video. The officers claim their use of force was necessary.
(Bridgeton, MO) -- The body of a man found inside a storage unit in Bridgeton has been identified. Police say they consider the death of 28-year-old Cameron Gray to be a homicide. Investigators are searching for 27-year-old Michael Molinari. Surveillance video from the facility shows Molinari ramming a pickup through a gate to leave. That truck belonged to Cameron and it has been recovered. The incident happened at Love’s Self Storage in Bridgeton last Friday at about 4:30 a-m. Police responded to a call about the gate being damaged. A worker found Gray’s body a few hours later.
(Fredericktown, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old girl was airlifted to a Farmington hospital after falling out of a truck bed Saturday. Her name hasn’t been released. She died at the hospital. Investigators say the accident happened at about 6:30 p-m near Fredericktown. A 17-year-old boy was driving the pickup when the victim fell and suffered severe injuries.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police have arrested a 23-year-old shooting suspect for a Saturday fatality. Kesan Tyree McNeal is charged with second-degree murder. Police officers responded to a shots-fired report and found 38-year-old Joseph Hecht of Sturgeon suffering from a gunshot wound. Hecht was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle before emergency responders arrived. He died Sunday. Police say they are still looking for a second suspect in the shooting.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Labor is still dealing with 12 thousand applications for unemployment benefits – even though the rate has dropped below eight percent. Applicants reportedly still face long wait times and the system still has outages from time to time. Governor Mike Parson says the state’s system was overwhelmed when it got 440 thousand applications at the coronavirus pandemic closed businesses. Parson says he takes responsibility. The 600-dollar weekly boost to those benefits from the federal government has ended. Congress is talking about an extension, but members can’t agree on how much money people should receive.