(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police say a weekend shooting left two people dead and three wounded. Officers were called to the location at about 12:15 a-m Sunday. Medics were forced to wait outside the scene because it wasn’t stable, but officers were able to provide C-P-R and trauma care. The two fatality victims have been identified as 38-year-old Tara Knedler and an 11-year-old girl named Ri’ajauhna, no last name. Four victims were taken to emergency rooms and a fifth person who was wounded was interviewed at the police department later. One suspect is in custody, but that person hasn’t been identified.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- Witnesses say a man punched a 12-year-old boy in Cape Girardeau last week during a street dance which was being broadcast on Facebook Live. The incident has been shared thousands of times. Police have identified the attacker as Cedric Moore and he isn’t in custody. The boy was taking part in an event sponsored by Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio. He is being treated for a concussion and a nose injury. Police say Moore is currently on probation for felony domestic assault in another case.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police say an officer shot in the head during a gunfight last week is showing “promising” signs of recovery. The exchange of gunfire left 31-year-old Ky Johnson of Grandview dead. The officer hasn’t been identified. Police Chief Richard Smith said he had moved “some of his limbs,” offering hope to his family and doctors. Johnson had been waiving a gun at a McDonald’s restaurant last Thursday. Officers chased him when he ran away and there was an exchange of gunfire.
(La Plata, MO) -- A 28-year-old California man was arrested last week when an Amtrak train made an unscheduled stop in northeast Missouri. La Plata police responded to a report of an assault on the train’s conductor. Sepanta Rad was taken into custody when he tried to force his way back onto the Southwest Chief. Witnesses say Rad started throwing rocks at the train, then threw more rocks at the police officer who arrived to try to bring the situation under control. The responding officer called for backup, Rad was taken into custody and he was been charged with first-degree assault, assaulting an officer and felony resisting arrest.
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- A 25-year-old Chesterfield man faces several charges after an incident Friday at the Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Jason Federer was banned from a bar called Shady Gators, then decided he was going to go swimming. Witnesses say he “had some difficulty” in the water and nearly drowned. He was taken to a hospital in Osage Beach. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Federer is charged with assault on law enforcement, assault on a special victim and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Camden County Jail.