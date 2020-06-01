(Kansas City, MO) -- While tensions eased somewhat in Minneapolis-St. Paul Sunday night, things escalated in Kansas City. Protesters dragged barricades, traffic cones and at least one trash can to form a barrier in the downtown area. At one point, a television news van belonging to the N-B-C affiliate was set on fire. More than 100 protesters violated the 8:00 p-m curfew and confronted authorities. More than a thousand people had gathered that afternoon in Mill Creek Park for a peaceful demonstration. Shortly after 8:00 p-m, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency due to civil unrest in state's largest cities, mostly. Parson activated the Missouri National Guard to protect people from violence and property damage. The governor said the peaceful assembly was okay, but rioting and looting aren’t. He said the weekend’s events were "creating conditions of distress and hazards to the safety, welfare and property of residents which are beyond the capabilities of local authorities."
(Houston, MO) -- Second-degree murder charges have been filed against 28-year-old Mountain View man after he led authorities to the body of a missing woman. Brittany Gorman was reported missing May 21st. Her unoccupied pickup was found in southern Texas County with evidence at the scene indicating she may have been injured. Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey says Dylan J. Hanger led his deputies to what are believed to be Gorman’s remains in the Mark Twain National Forest. Hanger is being held without bond.
(Undated) -- For the first time in almost two-and-a-half months Missouri’s casinos have reopened. All 13 casinos were shut down March 17th as the state tried to limit the spread of coronavirus. The Missouri Gaming Commission had extended the shut down through May 31st. Local orders could affect the casinos since many are in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas – where business resumption is being phased in more slowly due to the greater number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
(Leavenworth, KS) -- Attempted first-degree murder and eight other felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City-area man. Jason Randell Westrem of Houston City is accused of going on a shooting rampage last month on the Centennial Bridge between Platte City and Leavenworth. A soldier stationed at Fort Leavenworth stopped the shooting by hitting Westrem with his car. One person was wounded during the incident and he is still hospitalized. No motive has been suggested for Westrem’s decision to fire randomly into traffic on that bridge connecting Missouri and Kansas.