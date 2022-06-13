(Pleasant Hill, MO) -- The heat is on in Missouri this week. The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a heat advisory through Wednesday night. Meteorologist Brett Williams says high temperatures could reach 100 degrees today (Monday) in several parts of the state, and adds the overnight periods are “not really going to get very cool.” The Cape Girardeau area down into the Bootheel is under an excessive heat warning. Williams recommends getting things done outdoors in the morning or at night to avoid the heat of the day. He says folks working outside should wear light clothing, take plenty of breaks and drinks lot of water.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt is one of ten Senate Republicans agreeing to a tentative deal designed to prevent future mass shootings. A key piece of the deal would create a nationwide network of community behavioral health clinics and addiction services, along with funding for school-based mental health support. Blunt has been a strong advocate for the expansion of mental health services. The agreement includes enhanced background checks for those 18 to 21 years old and grants for states to adopt red flag laws, which are designed to keep guns away from people at-risk of being a threat to themselves or others. It would also close the “boyfriend loophole,” which aims to prevent convicted domestic violence abusers from having guns.
(Springfield, MO) -- A member of the Missouri House is going on trial today (Monday) in federal court in Springfield. G-O-P Representative Tricia Derges of Nixa has been charged with 23 felony counts in two separate alleged fraud schemes connected to the medical and dental clinics she operates in Springfield, Branson and Ozark. She’s accused of selling fake stem cell treatments at her clinics -- a scheme totaling about 200-thousand-dollars. Other charges allege that she fraudulently received about 300-thousand dollars in federal coronavirus aid. She has maintained her innocence and refuses to resign.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri is projected to have a net increase of nearly 100-thousand jobs between this year and next. That news comes despite high inflation, record gas prices and a shortage of many sought after items. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center says the top 20 occupations in our state with the fastest growth rate include personal care, customer service and other sectors that saw serious declines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed a bill into law that expands protections for Missouri’s farm and ranch families in certain eminent domain proceedings. The governor says as a farmer himself, he understands the importance of strong property rights and that “no farmer wants to be forced from the family farm by the government or anyone else.” The legislation was spurred by the Grain Belt Express, a two-billion-dollar transmission line designed to carry wind energy from southwest Kansas across three states including Missouri. The new law requires electrical corporations to have a substation or converter station in Missouri that provides an amount of energy proportional to the length of their transmission line within the state.