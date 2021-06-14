(Washington, DC) -- A U-S Senate committee votes this week on whether to advance the nomination of former Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan to the floor. President Joe Biden has chosen Carnahan to head up the General Services Administration – a 12-thousand employee independent agency that oversees many federal government operations and property. During a committee hearing, Carnahan told senators she was horrified by the slow pace of federal pandemic relief due to outdated technology systems. As the agency’s leader, she says one of her priorities would be working to shore up the “fragility” of the government’s digital infrastructure. Carnahan also says the government could benefit from realizing the attractiveness of positions that allow remote work.
(De Soto, MO) -- A Sunday rafting trip on the Big River in Jefferson County almost turned tragic for a family. A 9-1-1 call from a woman came in at about 4:15 p-m. The woman said her husband got off their raft and into the river and found himself in trouble. He was not a good swimmer and was intoxicated. At one point he was said to be hanging onto a limb near the riverbank to stay afloat. The De Soto Rural Fire Protect District launched its boats and rescued the man. His name hasn’t been released, but authorities say he didn’t suffer any injuries.
(Clayton, MO) -- Some members of the St. Louis County Council want to spend part of the 190-million dollars in new federal pandemic funding to help people avoid eviction and encourage more residents to get vaccinated. Even while they discuss how to spend the new money, council members are demanding answers about the way former County Executive Sam Page and his administration spent 173-million dollars in CARES Act funding. Some members say North St. Louis County got shorted when the money was spent. They want Governor Parson to order a state audit.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Double murderer Kylr Yust has been moved from the Cass County Jail to the state facility in St. Joseph. It isn’t clear if he will serve a significant part of his life sentence at the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in St. Joseph. His permanent prison home will be determined while he is held there. The St. Joseph facility receives newly-sentenced offenders, probation and parole violators, and treatment offenders. Yust was convicted of killing Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A former Kansas City Chiefs running back says he is standing by his previous statement – Le’Veon Bell says he never wants to play for head coach Andy Reid again. Bell says he doesn’t regret his comments despite backlash from fans. Bell tweeted it is fine for people to have a problem with his comments, just as it is his right to say how he feels. He says he has a personal problem with Reid over what the coach said to him, but he doesn’t explain what the offensive comment was. Bell says he did enjoy his time in Kansas City – “teammates, the city, the food, the fans – just about everything in KC.”