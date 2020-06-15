(Sedalia, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Sedalia woman during a weekend traffic stop. The Pettis County sheriff’s deputy who shot Hannah Fizer says she wasn’t compliant during the traffic stop Saturday at about 10:00 p-m. The patrol says it isn’t clear if Fizer had a weapon and details of why she was pulled over haven’t been released. The deputy says she refused to identify herself, said she was armed and threatened to shoot the deputy. Her family says Fizer was on her way to her job at a convenience store. Her stepmother says she has never known Fizer to carry a gun.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving its employees the choice of taking a five-percent pay cut or working a 32-hour workweek. Senior leadership is also taking the pay cut. Mo-DOT says it is putting the plan into place to help it deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The department is already facing a 45-million-dollar deficit just over the last four months. It has slowed the purchase of new equipment, frozen new hiring and put off taking bids on about 360 million dollars worth of new road projects. The agency’s employees have until next week to decide which option they prefer.
(Columbia, MO) -- Authorities in Boone County are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Columbia man who was found lying in the middle of a road. Deputies say Anthony G. Lockwood was unresponsive when they arrived. He was taken to University Hospital where he died before doctors could help him. Forty-four-year-old David E. Myers was arrested Sunday morning. He is facing second-degree murder charges. Investigators haven’t officially said how Lockwood was killed.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City police officer says a carjacking suspect showed some kind of handgun before he was shot to death Saturday afternoon. The officer had chased the white man in his 20s on foot after a crash. He has been identified as William Slyter. Kansas City police have placed the involved officer on administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the officer-involved shooting on Kansas City’s east side.
(Sikeston, MO) -- Three men have been arrested for the June 7th drive-by shooting in Sikeston that left two women dead and seven others wounded. Twenty-one-year-old Deantrell Damon Beard, 20-year-old Antonio Marcus Johnson Junior and 20-year-old Tyshonne Lamar Williams are each facing two counts of first-degree murder and 17 more charges. Police had just responded to a noise complaint at the address when the shooting happened moments after they left. Twenty-one-year-old Kimyata Haynes and 20-year-old Faquazia Wilson were killed. Investigators say the shooting evolved from a feud over drug sales and gang activity.