(Florissant, MO) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in deaths of four people killed in a house explosion Friday in north St. Louis County. Authorities believe the blast was caused by materials used to make explosive powder for illegal fireworks. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan are accused of providing some of those materials. Both men were charged with three counts of second-degree murder before the fourth victim died -- a fourth count is expected to be filed soon. The explosion destroyed the home and rained down debris more than a block away
(St. Peters, MO) – Authorities have released the identities of two teenage boys killed in a one-car crash in St. Charles County. Sixteen-year-old Wyatt Manlove and 16-year-old Omarion Thomas were found dead early Thursday morning near Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters. Officers say both victims were students at Fort Zumwalt (ZOOM'-walt) North High School. Grief counseling will be available at the school today through Thursday from Seven A-M to Five P-M.
(Springfield, MO) -- Six people from southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to federal charges as part of a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across the state. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Evan Marshall of Rogersville entered his plea Thursday and admitted to transporting more than a million dollars’ worth of catalytic converters from December 2019 through October 2021. The judge ordered Marshall to forfeit over 125-thousand dollars to the government along with rifles, shotguns, handguns, trailers, a skid steer, motorcycles, A-T-V’s, and pickup trucks. Six of the seven defendants indicted in the case have now pleaded guilty.
(Springfield, MO) -- A U-S-A Today nationwide poll has selected Wonders of Wildlife in southwest Missouri for the title of America’s BEST Aquarium. Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield is a population attraction throughout the year, especially during the summer vacation time. The aquarium has more than 35-thousand live fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and birds. General Curator Mike Daniel says it takes a team effort. Wonders of Wildlife has received the first-place ranking by U-S-A Today four times since opening in 2017.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- One of the last surviving veterans of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Bill McAnany of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He served as a U-S Navy Corpman and was stationed onboard the hospital ship U-S-S Solace. On the morning of December Seventh, 1941, McAnany was out sightseeing when the attack began -- he rushed back to Pearl Harbor and began pulling dead and wounded servicemen out of the water while enemy planes continued attacking. Bill McAnany was 101 years old.