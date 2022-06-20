Missouri Welcome Sign
Photo by J. Stephen Conn/Flickr

(Florissant, MO) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in deaths of four people killed in a house explosion Friday in north St. Louis County. Authorities believe the blast was caused by materials used to make explosive powder for illegal fireworks. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan are accused of providing some of those materials. Both men were charged with three counts of second-degree murder before the fourth victim died -- a fourth count is expected to be filed soon. The explosion destroyed the home and rained down debris more than a block away

(St. Peters, MO) – Authorities have released the identities of two teenage boys killed in a one-car crash in St. Charles County. Sixteen-year-old Wyatt Manlove and 16-year-old Omarion Thomas were found dead early Thursday morning near Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters. Officers say both victims were students at Fort Zumwalt (ZOOM'-walt) North High School. Grief counseling will be available at the school today through Thursday from Seven A-M to Five P-M.

(Springfield, MO) -- Six people from southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to federal charges as part of a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across the state. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Evan Marshall of Rogersville entered his plea Thursday and admitted to transporting more than a million dollars’ worth of catalytic converters from December 2019 through October 2021. The judge ordered Marshall to forfeit over 125-thousand dollars to the government along with rifles, shotguns, handguns, trailers, a skid steer, motorcycles, A-T-V’s, and pickup trucks. Six of the seven defendants indicted in the case have now pleaded guilty.

(Springfield, MO) -- A U-S-A Today nationwide poll has selected Wonders of Wildlife in southwest Missouri for the title of America’s BEST Aquarium. Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield is a population attraction throughout the year, especially during the summer vacation time. The aquarium has more than 35-thousand live fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and birds. General Curator Mike Daniel says it takes a team effort. Wonders of Wildlife has received the first-place ranking by U-S-A Today four times since opening in 2017.

(Jefferson City, MO) -- One of the last surviving veterans of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Bill McAnany of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He served as a U-S Navy Corpman and was stationed onboard the hospital ship U-S-S Solace. On the morning of December Seventh, 1941, McAnany was out sightseeing when the attack began -- he rushed back to Pearl Harbor and began pulling dead and wounded servicemen out of the water while enemy planes continued attacking. Bill McAnany was 101 years old.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.