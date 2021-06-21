(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Cole County judge will hear the Missouri Medicaid lawsuit today (Monday). That suit was filed by three women who want the state to fund Medicaid expansion. The hearing in Judge Jon Beetem’s court is scheduled to start at 1:00 p-m. Stephanie Doyle of St. Louis, Melinda Hille of Fenton, and Autumn Stultz of Springfield say they are suing because 53 percent of Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 last August. They want the court to force the Department of Social Services to allow them to enroll and receive the same Medicaid coverage as those who currently get it. When lawmakers approved the 35-billion-dollar state budget in May, the spending plan didn’t include funding for Medicaid expansion. Opponents of expanding Medicaid argue Amendment 2 didn’t contain a funding source – making it unconstitutional.
(Warsaw, MO) -- Authorities in west-central Missouri are now investigating the death of a missing Columbia man as a homicide. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says the mother of 28-year-old Cody Garrett reported him missing June 12th. She said that Cody went to do some shooting in the area with friends two days earlier but never returned. Deputies say a ping of Garrett's cell phone led to his vehicle in Warsaw and a bicyclist helped them locate his body on a trail. Detectives say they had to wait for the preliminary autopsy report due to the deterioration of the body and a torrential downpour Friday. The now homicide investigation is expected to take some time to unravel.
(Fargo, ND) -- A Minnesota man has been arrested and charged with stealing dozens of golf carts in seven states, including Missouri. Nathan Rodney Nelson has made an initial appearance in federal court. He was reportedly taken into custody in Georgia while trying to steal golf carts there. Investigators say the man took at least 63 golf carts. The investigation reportedly started more than two years ago in North Dakota. The federal authorities got involved because Nelson is accused of transporting the stolen carts across state lines. Authorities say the value of the stolen carts is more than 280-thousand dollars.
(High Ridge Township, MO) -- Authorities in Jefferson County think the body found in the Big River Saturday is 25-year-old Michael Lewis of Granite City, Illinois. He went missing last Thursday night. Emergency responders pulled the body out of the water at Rockford Beach after a fisherman spotted it and called 9-1-1. Law enforcement blocked off the beach, keeping the public out while the recovery was completed. People who live nearby say the currents are especially strong there and there have been several drownings recently.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A southwest Missouri man could spend up to six years in federal prison for threatening a congressman. The threat to U-S Representative Emanuel Cleaver’s office came the day after rioters stormed the Capitol January 6th. Sixty-three-year-old Kenneth Hubert of Marionville left a voice mail at the Missouri Democrat’s office in Independence. Investigators say Hubert admitted he made the call, saying he was upset over something Cleaver had said. Hubert reportedly told agents he had made a similar call two years ago to the office of Congressman Steve Cohen.