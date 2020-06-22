(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reviewing hundreds of applications for medical marijuana licenses. Officials say about 600 licenses were issued to patients who submitted unauthorized physician certification forms. The D-H-S-S says there is no evidence the indicate the patients knew the doctor listed wasn’t the one who met with them. The state will send out notifications and the patients will have 30 days to submit a valid application – or their license will be revoked. State Health Director Doctor Randall Williams says his agency is working to hold those who are responsible accountable.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A Friday vote by the Board of Aldermen means a measure that would let St. Louis city workers live where they want is almost certain to go on the ballot. Alderman Joe Vaccaro proposed the plan that would affect about six thousand city employees. Efforts to put the question before voters have failed in the past. Mayor Lyda Krewson has tried to get the Legislature to overturn the residency rule, but the effort was shoved to the side during the coronavirus pandemic. Krewson says the rule is stopping St. Louis from dealing with its shortage of police officers.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State officials report the number of positive COVID-19 test results has topped 18 thousand, as of Sunday. Eight new deaths push that total to 956. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 413 new cases Sunday. The growing numbers were revealed less than a week after all restrictions were lifted June 16th. Doctors say the coronavirus pandemic is spreading beyond the state’s largest cities, St. Louis and Kansas City. Rural areas now account for about 30 percent of Missouri’s new cases.
(Camdenton, MO) -- A 30-year-old southwest Missouri woman is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child after hitting a 12-year-old Saturday afternoon. A witness told Camdenton police Seleste Renee Haynes had an 11-year-old sitting on her lap as she turned into the driveway. The 12-year-old was standing behind a parked car and was pinned between the two vehicles. The child was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, then transferred to a Kansas City hospital for treatment of a series leg injury. Haynes is being held in the Camden County Detention Facility.
(Branson, MO) -- A group of Black Lives Matter protests faced off with the owners of a store called Dixieland Outfitters in Branson Sunday. The store is located on the famous 76 strip near Dolly Parton’s Stampede. It has a General Lee replica car from the Dukes of Hazard television show and the owners say their sales of the Confederate flag are booming. About 40 protesters marched from the store to the Branson Landing with no incident. Dixie Outfitters sells Trump T-shirts and blankets, belt buckles, pocket knives and bandanas with the Rebel flag on them.