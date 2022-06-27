(Springfield, MO) -- State Representative Tricia Derges could testify today (Monday) in a federal court trial for fraud-related charges. The Republican, from southwest Missouri’s Nixa, is accused of selling fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates -- a scheme totaling about 200-thousand-dollars. A 2021 federal grand jury indictment also alleges that Derges fraudulently received about 300-thousand-dollars in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured. She is accused of scheming victims from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents. Closing arguments are expected to happen either today or Tuesday morning.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Protesters marched in Missouri over the weekend in response to the U-S Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the national right for women to get an abortion. They lined up in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, Jefferson City, and Springfield. After the High Court decision was announced Friday, Missouri became the first state in the nation to effectively end abortions by triggering the state’s eight-week abortion ban.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley says he thinks people will base where they live on whether abortion is allowed. The Missouri Republican made the comment during a call with reporters after the U-S Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe versus Wade abortion ruling. Hawley said the decision will end up turning red states more red, purple states will become red and the blue states are going to get a lot bluer. As a result, he expects Republicans to extend their strength in the Electoral College. In response to Hawley, Missouri House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade, of Springfield, said, “We aren’t leaving.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The coronavirus pandemic isn’t over yet in Missouri. Nathan Koffarnus (KOH’-far-ness) is the assistant bureau chief of communicable disease control and prevention for the Missouri Department of Health and Services. COVID-19 cases have been holding steady at around ten thousand a week, which Koffarnus describes as a “bit of a plateau.” But he says it’s still a large increase from “where we were in March and early April.” Koffarnus says the COVID variants that are going around right now seem to be causing less serious illness and hospitalizations than previous strains. No deaths were listed in Missouri’s latest weekly activity report.
(Kansas City, MO) – After a three-year absence due to the pandemic, the star-studded Big Slick Celebrity Weekend made a big return over the weekend with big results. The fundraising event in Kansas City raked in more than three-point-five million dollars, which will go towards the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Hospital. Several celebrities with ties to Missouri and Kansas were on hand, including co-hosts Paul Rudd, David Koechner, Eric Stonestreet, and Rob Riggle. Musical guests included Missouri natives Sheryl Crow and American Idol winner David Cook.