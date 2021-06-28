(Jefferson City, MO) -- Bipartisan legislation extending a critical funding mechanism for Missouri's Medicaid program is now heading to the House after the Senate voted early Saturday morning to give final approval to the bill. The 28-to-five vote came at about 12:45 a-m, after almost 10 hours of closed-door negotiations. Missouri nursing homes, hospitals, and pharmacies have urged senators to pass an extension for the Federal Reimbursement Allowance. The Missouri Health Care Association has testified that 70 percent of Missouri's 23-thousand nursing home residents are on Medicaid, and that nursing homes will close if F-R-A isn't renewed.
(Washington, DC) -- Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have come to an agreement on President Biden’s infrastructure plan. The deal reached does not include affordable housing funding that Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver has been leading the charge on. Cleaver, a Democrat from Kansas City, chairs the House subcommittee that oversees housing policy. Last month, U-S Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visited Kansas City to build support for including affordable housing funding in the infrastructure plan. The compromise would mainly be used on roads, bridges, and more traditional forms of infrastructure.
(Columbia, MO) -- Members of the University of Missouri Board of Curators have voted seven-to-one against a proposal to add information to the Thomas Jefferson statue on the Columbia campus. Black students and other organizations wanted the statue removed because Jefferson owned slaves. Board members voted against the compromise plan to add a sign bearing 300 words near the statue to offer context. Curators have also turned away the addition of a Legacy Walk to highlight the role Blacks had in building the university.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A life sentence has been handed to a Kansas City man who strangled his neighbor to death. A Jackson County jury found 29-year-old Cedric O. Russell guilty of first-degree murder, sodomy, and several other offenses in April. Kansas City police officers found the body of 24-year-old Ashley Geddes in June 2017 when emergency responders were called to a home. Fingerprints and other evidence found at the victim’s home led investigators to Russell. He told detectives he was choking Geddes during sex when she stopped breathing.
(Gower, MO) -- Authorities in Clinton County report they were able to rescue two people from a vehicle that entered floodwaters near Gower over the weekend. A third person in the stranded vehicle drowned. No names have been released. Clinton County Coroner Lee Hanks and Sheriff Larry Fish waded into the high water to help a tow truck operator recover the vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office helped with the rescue and recovery operation Saturday morning at about 9:00 a-m.