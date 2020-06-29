(Leavenworth, KS) -- Attempted murder charges have been filed against a 37-year-old Platte County man in a May 27th shooting incident. Authorities say Joseph Westrem fired more than three dozen shots from a handgun and an A-R-15 while he was on the Centennial Bridge near Fort Leavenworth. Master Sergeant David Royer stopped the gunfire by hitting Westrem with his truck. Despite all the shooting, no one was killed and only one person was wounded.
(St. Louis, MO) -- New estimates from the U-S Census Bureau show Black residents are continuing to leave St. Louis. Numbers released last week show a little over 136 thousand Black residents make up 45 percent of the city’s population. The number of white residents has remained steady at 48 percent. Alderman Jeffrey Boyd blames the drop on “disinvestment” and the deteriorating housing found in many of the city’s north-side neighborhoods. The overall population of St. Louis in the city has continued a decades-long decline to just about 300 thousand people.
(Mexico, MO) -- A 25-year-old Mexico man was killed in a home during a weekend home invasion. Chance Davis’ girlfriend called police at about 5:00 a-m Saturday after at least two people broke in, then killed the video. Davis was dead by the time police arrived. Friends and family gathered at the home Saturday afternoon to mourn their loss. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and is asking anyone with information to step forward to help.
(Branson, MO) -- A video that went viral has a Branson woman now apologizing for her comments at a Black Lives Matter protest last week. Kathy Jenkins says she has lost her job and her house after the 35-second video clip began circulating. Jenkins is heard saying, “I will teach my grandkids to hate you all.” She says she got caught up in an angry moment and didn’t mean what she said. Jenkins says she was mocking the marchers because she didn’t like being called a racist. She says she was handed the confederate flag she was holding, didn’t know what it meant and will never hold another one again.
(Undated) -- This fall’s National F-F-A Convention will be entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made Friday. The annual event will run October 28th through the 31st. Organizers say they will release additional details about the virtual convention August 12th. Delegates will handle official business online, including the selection of officers. Individual awards and recognition programs are still on the agenda.