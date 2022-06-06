(St. Louis, MO) – An Endangered Person Advisory issued late Sunday for a two-year-old girl from St. Louis has been canceled. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an alert saying De’Ryah Blakely had been taken from her home Sunday afternoon while her mother was asleep, and that the suspect also stole a car from the home. A new statement released this morning (Monday) says that De’Ryah Blakely has been located and is safe.
(Columbia, MO) -- The investigation into the death of a central Missouri prosecutor continues this morning (Monday). Although Columbia police say Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight died of an apparent gunshot over the weekend, his death does not seem to be foul play. This is the accepted statement after a person dies of apparent suicide.
(Cassville, MO) -- The manhunt for three inmates who escaped the Barry County jail continues. Deputies and U-S Marshals are still trying to find the men who escaped from the jail on Friday morning. Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins are considered armed and dangerous.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A Missouri man says he’s guilty of selling the drugs that killed a pregnant woman. In a plea agreement with federal authorities, 27-year-old Raymond Blankenship admitted he sold fentanyl capsules to a St. Louis County woman who was seeking the painkiller Percocet through Facebook messages in 2018. She died later that day. St. Louis County Police Department detectives impersonated the woman on Facebook and arranged another meeting with Blankenship. When they tried to arrest him, he ran off while swallowing fentanyl capsules. His sentencing is set for September.
(Kansas City, MO) -- There is a special culinary-caused traffic plan for tomorrow (Tuesday) in Kansas City, Missouri. Not due to the appearance of celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay or Wolfgang Puck, but because of the grand opening of another Whataburger fast-food restaurant. Digital message boards will be placed along the area near Parallel Parkway to remind drivers of the changes, and Whataburger will have private security in the parking lot.