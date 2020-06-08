(St. Louis, MO) -- A suspect has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a retired St. Louis police captain. Twenty-four-year-old Stephan Cannon of St. Louis is accused of first-degree murder in last Tuesday’s death of David Dorn. The 77-year-old man was killed while protecting his friend’s pawn shop during a break-in. He died the same night four officers were shot during violent and destructive St. Louis area protests. Dorn’s visitation is planned for Tuesday and a private funeral is set for Wednesday morning in St. Louis.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has been awarded a one-point-three-million-dollar federal grant to create temporary humanitarian jobs aiding the state’s response to the coronavirus. Doctor Mardy Leathers, the director of the Missouri Office of Workforce Development, says the jobs could range from health care, contact tracing and delivery services, to transporting equipment. They are expected to pay around 20 thousand dollars each and last about six months. The positions will be advertised locally and through jobs-dot-mo-dot-gov.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Agriculture released a statement saying dicamba herbicide products are still registered for sale and use in Missouri and until it gets guidance from E-P-A on a recent court directive. This week, a federal appeals court did not OK three associated products for continued use. The M-D-A says the decision puts farmers, ag retailers, and academia in a precarious position. As of Friday afternoon, the state hadn’t received guidance from the E-P-A about how it plans to respond to the court’s decision.
(Sikeston, MO) -- Authorities in Sikeston say a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning has left two women dead and seven other people wounded. Police were called to the home by a noise complaint shortly before 2:00 a-m. The party-goers agreed to turn down the music and the officers left. Witnesses say shortly after that a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. Two women from nearby Charleston, 21-year-old Kimyata Haynes and 20-year-old Faquazia Wilson, were taken to a nearby hospital where they died. The SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the shooting.
(Monroe City, MO) -- A substitute teacher in northeastern Missouri has been sentenced to five years in prison for possessing child pornography. Ty Gramley of Columbia had entered a guilty plea in February. He was charged for his actions while serving as a substitute teacher in the Madison C-3 School District. Gramley was arrested in May. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.