(Washington, DC) -- A one-point-nine-trillion-dollar pandemic relief package heads to the U-S Senate after approval by the Democratic-controlled House. The plan featuring 14-hundred-dollar stimulus checks passed early Saturday with no Republican support. Missouri G-O-P Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says it's "serving as an excuse to spend our tax money on unnecessary things completely unrelated to the pandemic." Fellow Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer claims only nine percent of the proposal is related to COVID relief. Freshman Democrat Cori Bush says it expands testing, contact tracing, and a national vaccination program, and provides 700-million dollars in relief for local governments in the St. Louis region.
(Clayton, MO) -- An inmate in the St. Louis County Jail now faces a 28-count indictment for a long series of rapes and sex crimes against minors. Prosecutors say Dominic Yocco of Florissant is accused of committing the crimes between November 2016 and July 2018. Yocco was already behind bars for several similar crimes when the county grand jury returned the latest indictment. One of the 11 victims listed by the prosecution was as young as 13. Three said Yocco had sex with them while they were unconscious. All said they hadn’t consented to having sex.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The State of Missouri will have to pay 140-thousand dollars to cover the legal fees incurred by Planned Parenthood during a trial in 2019. The state was trying to shut down the last clinic in Missouri that was providing abortions, but it failed. An administration hearing commissioner backed Planned Parenthood’s request last Friday. Attorneys for the state had tried to close the facility by denying it a license to operate based on allegations concerning botched abortions. Planned Parenthood had argued the state was cherry-picking, pointing to a handful of difficult cases out of thousands of abortions that were successful.
(Maplewood, MO) -- A Honduran immigrant is living with his family after spending the last three-and-a-half years living inside a church in Maplewood. Alex Garcia emerged last week after a promise from the Biden administration that he wouldn’t be prosecuted or deported. Just before he was to be removed from the U-S in 2017, Garcia was offered sanctuary from the Christ Church United Church of Christ in Maplewood. A cheering crowd of about 100 people was on hand last Wednesday as he returned to his wife and five children after being separated for one-thousand-252 days.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A woman is suing the Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University for lost wages, lost employment benefits, emotional distress, and legal fees. Mary Ann Farmer says she was the victim of employment discrimination. She says the university reduced her work hours, resulting in the lost employment benefits after she filed a complaint about health conditions in a campus dorm. Farmer says the university then replaced her – a white woman – with a younger, less-qualified Black person. A case review is scheduled before 32nd Judicial Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis for June 7th.