(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri state Representative wants to criminalize abortions provided to women who might die of pregnancy complications. Under the bill, sponsored by Branson Republican Brian Seitz , an abortion doctor would face a Class A felony for providing abortions to women with what is called an ectopic pregnancy. The legislation would also criminalize doctors for providing an abortion to a sex trafficking victim. A Missouri House committee is considering the bill.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- You may have noticed Missouri gas prices dropped “just a little bit” over the weekend, but overall remain near record highs. Although it’s still expensive, Julie (purse-sival) Percival, an economist from the U-S Bureau of Labor Statistics, says it’s important to note that the fuel hikes are not just because Russia’s Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, citing rising inflation before the war. She also says there were serious declines in gasoline prices two years ago, due to the pandemic, making the current high prices even more of a shock. To fill-up a Ford F-150 pickup truck with a 23-gallon fuel tank would be about 89 dollars here in Missouri but it would cost about 132 dollars in California.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson’s plan to fund an information center to help plan for flooding and droughts has some high-level support in the Missouri Senate. Budget chairman Dan Hegeman of Cosby explained this would be constant support – for working together with state, federal and university experts. He says the center would not necessarily have a project-by-project focus, but would provide an ongoing effort to monitor, mitigate, and identify flood and drought threats. The flood and drought info center would be designed to help farmers, ranchers, businesses, and landowners in general. The governor has asked for about 10 million dollars in the state budget for the proposal.
(Washington DC) -- Missouri travelers have to continue wearing face coverings on airplanes, buses and trains for at least another month. The T-S-A is extending the federal mask mandate through April 18th. It was set to expire this Friday. The one-month extension was based on a C-D-C recommendation, even though most mask mandates have ended as COVID numbers decline. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt signed on to a letter this week urging the Biden administration to lift all pandemic-related travel restrictions. The letter cites that extending the mask mandate will discourage international visitors from travelling to the United States and hinder full economic recovery.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Country music singer Dolly Parton started “Imagination Library” in 1995 to inspire kids to read. Today, her program reaches five countries and gifts over one-million free books each month. Two bills in the Missouri legislature are designed to start her program within the state’s K-through-12 schools for children ages birth to five years old. Through the program, the country singer would partner with the state to provide the books to schools. The bills would require the Legislature to designate at least five-million-dollars annually to the fund.