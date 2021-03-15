(Woodstown, NJ) -- The suspect in the murders of his former wife and four others has been extradited back to New Jersey. Forty-seven-year-old Sean Lannon was taken into custody in St. Louis last week. He was driving a car belonging to one of the New Jersey victims at the time. Lannon made a Saturday court appearance by video. He is being held at the Salem County, New Jersey Correctional Facility. He was wanted for four murders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and one in New Jersey.
(Washington, DC) -- Two Missouri Republicans are proposing federal legislation that would make it easier for military members to renew firearm permits. Congressman Jason Smith and Senator Josh Hawley introduced the U-S Military Right to Carry Act. It would allow members of the U-S armed forces to renew their concealed carry permit by mail - or be treated as a resident of the state in which they are stationed. Smith says a service member from southern Missouri had a problem renewing his permit last year while stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Smith said, “the constitutional rights of our military members are protected regardless of where they're stationed, allowing them to protect themselves, their families and communities."
(Hot Springs, AR) -- Authorities in Arkansas say the body of a man suspected of killing his mother last October has been found near Hot Springs. Aaron Goodwin of Deerfield was wanted on a charge of abandonment of a corpse and he was the only suspect in the death of Connie Goodwin. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reports his body was found by hikers on March 6th in a wooded area. Goodwin was the only suspect in his mother’s murder. Her decapitated head was found inside a trash bag in Arkansas the day after her body was found in her home.
(Kimberling City, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified 33-year-old Timothy Jonas Johnson as the man shot to death after a standoff that lasted several hours last week in Kimberling City. Authorities had an arrest warrant in Johnson’s name for kidnapping, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. When authorities broke into the condo where he had barricaded himself after 11 hours, Johnson suffered a fatal wound in an exchange of gunfire with a trooper.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Missouri Tigers will meet a former Big Eight rival when they play in the first round of the N-C-A-A Basketball Tournament Saturday. The Tigers were seeded ninth on Selection Sunday. They will meet the Oklahoma Sooners in the West Regional. Missouri has qualified for the tournament two times during coach Cuonzo Martin’s four seasons. They recorded seven Quadrant One wins this season, beating Illinois, Arkansas, and Alabama, among others. The Razorbacks bounced Missouri out of the S-E-C Tournament 70-64.