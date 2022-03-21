(Jefferson City, MO) -- Spring break is over, at least for Missouri lawmakers. The legislature gets back to business today with eight more weeks of session to go. The biggest challenge remains passing the Congressional redistricting proposal, which is still being blocked in the Senate by a group of Republicans calling itself the Conservative Caucus. Bills to change the election process, education, and abortion are also expected to get attention. Finally, the one set of bills lawmakers are legally required to pass is the state budget, which hasn’t even made it out committee. Both chambers are expected to gavel in at 4 ‘o clock today.
(Columbia, MO) -- A University of Missouri System report says the system’s four campuses, M-U Extension, athletics, and academic medicine had a six-point-five-billion-dollar economic impact on the state last fiscal year. The report says this includes more than 69-thousand direct and indirect jobs. Academic medicine generated two-point-four billion dollars, research created one-point-five billion and athletics produced more than 376 million dollars. The four campuses include a combined 75-thousand students.
(Washington, DC) – U-S Senate hearings for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee are scheduled to begin today (Monday). The Senate Judiciary Committee will question Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would become the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court if confirmed. Missouri’s two U-S senators have taken widely contrasting previews of how they’re approaching the process -- senior Republican Senator Roy Blunt met with her in person, smiled with her in a photograph, and said they had a good discussion on her background and judicial philosophy. In contrast, Missouri’s junior Senator, Republican Josh Hawley, launched an attack on her via Twitter last week in which he accused her of going easy on sex offenders.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri U-S Senator Josh Hawley wants President Joe Biden to grant more firepower to Ukraine than he’s approved so far. That would include warplanes, whether directly from the U-S or allowing Poland and other NATO countries to donate them. Hawley says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking for “the ability to defend his own airspace” and to stop “missiles and bombs from raining down and destroying them.” He also wants the president to get tougher on the Russian energy sector and increase production of American oil and natural gas. Hawley serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee.
(Columbia, MO) -- Shoppers are apparently getting used to paying more for their groceries. University of Missouri Professor Scott Brown says food inflation is to blame for much higher prices on items like beef and pork. But he says, “it seems like many consumers are willing to pay the higher prices for the products.” Higher food prices are expected to continue for several months, with some relief possible in the fall. Brown adds that things could change depending on fuel prices and the war in Ukraine.