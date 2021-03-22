(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are reporting more than eight-thousand people were vaccinated at a huge, two-day event at Arrowhead Stadium Friday and Saturday. Governor Mike Parson says the mega-vaccination event is the largest so far in Missouri. About 36-hundred got the coronavirus shots Friday. By the end of this week, another 14-thousand people should be vaccinated at events in St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. Local health care workers, Missouri National Guard soldiers, and state emergency management personnel will be giving the shots.
(Indianapolis, IN) -- The Missouri Tigers’ experience in March Madness is another short one. The Oklahoma Sooners slipped by coach Cuonzo Martin’s team 72-68 Saturday in the first round of the N-C-A-A Tournament. Missouri hasn’t won a game in that tournament for 11 years. The Tigers trailed by three points with 17 seconds left and had the ball, but weren’t able to hit the 3-pointer they needed. The lead changed hands in the game nine times. Missouri’s season ends with a 16-and-10 record. With the victory, Oklahoma gets to advance to a game against the number-one team in the country, Gonzaga.
(Calgary, AB) -- Canadian Pacific Railway is acquiring Kansas City Southern in a 25-billion-dollar deal that creates the first freight rail network connecting the U-S, Mexico, and Canada. The continental partnership moves the railway’s U-S headquarters from Minneapolis to Kansas City. The agreement still has to be approved by the federal Surface Transportation Board. The new, combined company is expected to generate eight-point-seven billion dollars in total revenue with almost 20-thousand employees.
(Strafford, MO) -- A southwest Missouri man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home Saturday night at about 7:00 p-m where the bodies were found. Fifty-year-old Jesse Huy (hoy) says he killed the three members of his family. Investigators say Huy murdered his wife, Tonya Huy, and her parents, Ronald and Linda Koehler.
(Alton, IL) -- The U-S Coast Guard says damage was done to the Melvin Price Lock and Dam on the Mississippi River Friday afternoon when 15 barges broke loose. Eight barges were rounded up quickly while seven more did enough damage to the lock and dam facility it was closed to barge traffic. Two of the loose barges got stuck in the lock. Investigators are blaming high water and windy conditions for causing the problem. The lock and dam is closed for inspection and repairs. It isn’t known when the facility north of St. Louis will be reopened.