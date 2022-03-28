(Undated) -- There’s no strong Republican frontrunner yet in the race to replace retiring Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt. A new MO-Scout poll conducted by the Remington Research Group shows Attorney General Eric Schmitt with a slight lead over the rest of the pack, at 24 percent. Former frontrunner and former Governor Eric Greitens is in second place with 21 percent, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is in third place with 19 percent, while another 19 percent of those surveyed are undecided. Rounding out the rest of the Republican field are Congressman Billy Long with nine percent, St. Louis Attorney Mark McClosky with five percent, and State Senator Dave Schatz with three percent.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is out of the hospital, but little is being said about his illness. The high court jurist served as an assistant attorney general in Missouri in shortly after being admitted to the Missouri Bar in 1974. Thomas’ low-profile comes at a time when the Supreme Court is on the verge of possibly making history with the first black woman to serve on the court -- and as his wife, Ginni Thomas, is a subject in the January 6th Select Committee investigation.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis Police officer’s bullet-proof vest protected him from a knife-wielding suspect. Two officers responded Friday to a domestic disturbance on the city’s northside. The unnamed 45-year-old suspect charged one of the officers with a large kitchen knife, knocked him over and attempted to stab him in the chest – but the vest prevented the knife from penetrating. He was shot in the back by the other officer as he attempted to stab him a second time, according to police reports. The suspect is hospitalized in critical condition.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Two central Missouri hospitals have suspended services until further notice -- the Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Parent company Noble Health says the goal is to reopen the hospitals after identifying changes that will make the hospitals more efficient, sustainable, and better able to serve area patients. Some physicians’ offices and several medical clinics will remain open during the restructuring.
(St. Louis, MO) -- One of the biggest stars in the long history of the St. Louis Cardinals appears to be returning home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Albert Pujols is in final negotiations to rejoin the Redbirds in a one-year deal. He would primarily fill the new role of designated hitter as the National League has moved away from pitchers going to bat. Pujols began his career with the Cardinals in 1999 and was a critical part of the team’s 2006 and 2011 World Series titles. He has 679 career home runs and 3-thousand-301 hits.