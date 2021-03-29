(Washington, DC) -- The latest coronavirus relief passage by Congress will provide a big shot in the arm for community health centers in Missouri. The U-S Department of Health and Human Services is awarding more than 124-million dollars to 28 Missouri health centers across the state. The funding can be used to support and increase COVID-19 vaccinations, for testing and treatment of vulnerable populations, and to expand centers' operational capacity during the pandemic. Health officials say the investment will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations and empower local providers to expand COVID vaccine programs.
(Fort Leonard Wood, MO) -- Soldiers and civilians at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri are being trained in the fight against extremism. Army officials say stand-down briefings this month remind members and employees of their duty to reject and report participation in extremist organizations and activities. Posting, liking, and sharing information on social media was one of the topics addressed as part of a new Department of Defense initiative. Fort Leonard Wood Garrison Commander Colonel Jeff Paine said that violent extremist groups are known to actively target current and former military personnel. Colonel Paine added that everyone is urged to speak up if they notice any violations and self-report if involved in extremist activities, intentionally or not.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police say a weekend standoff has ended peacefully with no injuries. Officers were called to a home about a possible prowler Saturday at about 2:30 p-m. The caller had heard someone breaking into their neighbor’s house. When officers announced their presence, someone inside yelled back but refused to come out. Shortly after that, the homeowner returned, confirming that no one should be in the house. Police say one person was taken into custody about two-and-a-half hours later. No names have been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A bill requiring voters to have photo identification in order to cast ballots has made it through the Missouri House. The legislation included some other changes to state voting laws. Republican State Representative Don Rone sponsored the bill that received 109 “yes” votes and 48 “no” votes. The bill also establishes no-excuse absentee voting starting the third Tuesday before an election. That change was backed by the Missouri Clerk’s Association.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A federal grand jury in Kansas City has indicted a former public defender employee for allegedly smuggling heroin into a state prison. Investigators accuse 43-year-old Juliane Colby of Shawnee, Kansas of hiding the drugs in an envelope marked “Legal Mail” two years ago. Colby now faces charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin, illegal use of a communication facility, and attempted distribution of heroin. The incident happened in Cameron at the Western Missouri Correctional Center where she faces additional accusations.