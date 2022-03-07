(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri House committee is scheduled to consider today (Monday) whether to require convicted drunk drivers to pay child support to a surviving spouse or guardian raising the children if at least one parent is killed in a car crash. State Representative Mike Henderson of southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre (bawn tair) is sponsoring the bill, known as Bentley’s Law. Under his legislation, they would have to pay child support until the children are 18 years old. “Bentley’s Law” is named for the four-month-old child killed in a car crash with his parents.
(Sedgewickville, MO) -- A bald eagle struck by a car in southeast Missouri's Cape Girardeau County did not survive. Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Sedgewickville posted on Facebook that the eagle died of her internal injuries. Carol Watkins wrote they did everything they could to try to save her, but she had too much trauma. Deputies say the bird was hit last week on I-55.
(St. Louis, MO) -- An eastern Missouri man will spend the rest of his life in federal prison for providing fentanyl that resulted in a fatal overdose. A jury convicted 50-year-old Gerald Cardwell for distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death in November. Ryan Leahy of O'Fallon was found dead in a room at the Hollywood Casino Hotel on July 26th, 2019. Evidence at trial revealed Cardwell gave Leahy a mix of fentanyl and Adderall and texted a friend that he was unconscious in a car. Cardwell and that person were seen on video bringing Leahy into the hotel and leaving without him.
(Undated) -- A Missouri murder case is getting national exposure. Columbia’s Lynlee Renick is the subject of the latest episode of N-B-C’s Dateline. She’s serving a 16-year prison sentence for the 2017 killing of her husband, a prominent snake breeder. Ben Renick had been shot several times in the head inside his snake operation in Montgomery County. Lynlee Renick, who owned a spa in Cherry Hill, has maintained her innocence. The episode premiered Friday on N-B-C, and can be streamed on Peacock.
(St. Ann, MO) -- A woman gifted her mother a Missouri Lottery ticket. That ticket turned out to be a one-million-dollar winner. The Missouri Lottery says the winner “Rose Gold” scratchers ticket was bought in the St. Louis County town of St. Ann. The 10-dollar game started last August.