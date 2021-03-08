(Washington, DC) -- Missouri's two U-S senators joined all Republicans in voting "no" against the nearly two-trillion-dollar COVID-19 relief package passed Saturday. The Democrats' plan includes 14-hundred-dollar stimulus checks, extends unemployment benefits, provides billions to distribute the COVID vaccine, and aid to state and local governments. Missouri is expected to get around two-point-eight billion dollars. G-O-P Senator Roy Blunt claims the bill is filled with things that have nothing to do with COVID-19 relief, calling it "an enormous, reckless, and partisan spending package." Senator Josh Hawley didn't release an official statement, but said Friday that it is "focused on a left-wing agenda, not relief for workers.”
(Kansas City, MO) -- A group of protesters showed up outside Jackson County District Attorney Jean Peters Baker’s house Saturday to express their displeasure with her decision not to charge a police officer. Donnie Sanders was unarmed when he was shot to death one year ago. The officer told investigators Sanders held up his hand as if he had a gun. Rashonda Sanders, the victim’s sister, says she doesn’t understand how her brother got pulled over for a traffic violation and wound up being shot to death. She says he wasn’t doing anything wrong and was shot five times. One protester was arrested for proper damage after vandalizing a car. Peters-Baker says she fully supports the right to peacefully protest, including the one at her home. She did question the decision by some people in the crowd to carry guns, block traffic and vandalize a car.
(Elmer, MO) -- Rescue crews in northeast Missouri say they were finally able to find a 62-year-old farmer’s body buried inside a grain bin Friday afternoon. Jerry Fletcher died before he could be taken to a hospital. Macon County emergency responders were first called at about 1:45 p-m to a location near Elmer. They were told Fletcher was believed to be trapped under soybeans inside the large bin. Friends and neighbors worked with the rescue crews cutting holes in the side of the bin and using shovels and augers to move as many beans out of the way as possible. Fletcher’s body was recovered between 3:30 and 4:00 p-m.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education has given two community colleges permission to offer four-year bachelor’s degree programs. Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield and St. Louis Community College will offer bachelor’s degrees in respiratory therapy. The proposal still needs the approval of the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care and the Higher Learning Commission. A new state law was passed three years ago making this possible, but this is the first time that law has been used.
(Malden, MO) -- A statement on the website for First General Baptist Church in Malden says “Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark has taken a leave of absence and is seeking professional counseling.” A viral video shows Clark preaching on the importance of wives pleasing their husbands and “not letting themselves go.” Pastor Clark said he wasn’t saying “every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melanie Trump.” He said, “Men want their wives to look good at home and in public. Can I get an Amen?” Clark thanked God for makeup.” His employment has apparently not been terminated though the General Baptist Council of Associations condemned his message in a public statement.