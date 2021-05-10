(Jefferson City, MO) -- In the final week of the Missouri Legislature’s regular session a proposed gas tax hike is expected to jump into the driver’s seat. The House is planning to work on a state Senate bill that would gradually raise the rate by 12-and-a-half cents-a-gallon over five years. The legislation also includes a rebate option for drivers who don’t want to pay the increased tax. A spokesman for the Missouri Trucking Association says his roughly 600 member companies support the increase – even though most wouldn’t qualify for the rebate. Missouri voters have opposed ballot measures three times in the last 19 years that would have increased the funding source for the state’s infrastructure needs.
(St. Charles, MO) -- Authorities in eastern Missouri are investigating the shooting of a hiker on the Lewis and Clark Trail. The St. Charles County Police Department says officers were called to a hunting-related incident Saturday afternoon in the Weldon Spring Conservation Area. Investigators say the hunter believed that he was shooting at a turkey when he accidentally struck a man who was hiking the trails. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No word yet on his medical condition. The Missouri Department of Conservation is leading the investigation.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police have arrested a man after a nine-hour standoff in a hotel. The suspect is accused of threatening a woman with a gun. When officers arrived, the victim told them he refused to let her leave after making the threats. When she was finally able to get out of the hotel room, she went to a gas station to call for help. The man finally surrendered at about 9:30 a-m and was taken into custody.
(Plattsburg, MO) -- A northwest Missouri man has been charged with killing an infant. Dillon Ray Livingston of Gower is being held without bond in the Clinton County Jail. He has a bond hearing set for later this week. Officers were called to a home February 12th about an infant who wasn’t responsive. Five-month-old Jaxon Ray Livingston was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Doctors determined he had suffered abusive-related head injuries. The child died four days later. Livingston has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse or neglect.
(Rolla, MO) -- Authorities in Phelps County say the deaths of a 73-year-old husband and his 66-year-old wife are likely a case of murder-suicide. Deputies were called to the home Saturday morning at 7:30 a-m. The names of the two are being withheld while family members are notified. Based on a preliminary investigation, it’s thought the husband killed his wife, then killed himself. Autopsies will be done this week.