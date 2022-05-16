(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri reports more than 56-hundred new coronavirus cases over a seven-day period. State Health Department data shows more than 400 coronavirus patients in a Missouri hospital. Most of Missouri has low transmission levels. The state says counties with medium transmission levels are Harrison, Bates, St. Clair, Henry, Dunklin, and St. Louis.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A patient visitation bill has made it across the finish line in the Missouri Legislature. Inspired by healthcare visitor restrictions during the pandemic, it would allow patients to have in-person visitors so many hours per day if the governor declares a state of emergency. The plan also allows healthcare centers to ask the state Health Department to suspend visitation for up to 14 days at a time during localized emergency situations. The next stop for the bill is the governor’s office.
(Washington, DC) -- Ten law enforcement officers from Missouri who died in the line of duty last year are now memorialized in the nation’s capital. Their names, along with the names of numerous others across the U-S, were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D-C Friday during a candlelight vigil. U-S Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri points out that last year was the deadliest ever for law enforcement officers, as 558 officers nationwide died in the line of duty in 2021.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A departing Republican member of the Missouri House is calling on his fellow G-O-P lawmakers to reject extremism. State Representative Shamed Dogan (shuh-MED DOH-gan) of St. Charles County is the only Black Republican in the State House. On the final day of the 2022 session Friday, Dogan said the direction that the Republican party has taken in the past six years “disturbs me so much because we’ve become a cult of personality instead of a party of ideas.” He warned that if they “keep going down that road it’s dangerous” because “authoritarianism, communism, and socialism…are cousins.” Dogan said our country deserves a healthy, thoughtful exchange of ideas between people who are adversaries -- not enemies.