(Milan, MO) -- A northeast Missouri man has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. Milan police say 20-year-old Edward “Eli” Withey shot his wife to death last week in Milan. Friends of Mattie Withey found her body in the couple’s apartment Friday at about 1:30 a-m and called the police. Investigators say the murder weapon – a .22 caliber rifle – was found at the scene. It’s believed she was killed sometime Thursday. Eli Withey was arrested just before 5:00 a-m at the Smithfield Foods plant in Milan where he worked. He’s being held without bond. An autopsy will be done Tuesday.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Two officers with the Kansas City Police Department are expected to recover from injuries they suffered Saturday at about 5:00 p-m. The officers were trying to get an impaired driver suspect into custody when they were dragged. In a wild scene, the driver trying to get away sideswiped one car and hit an S-U-V head-on with one of the officers still being dragged. The driver of the S-U-V ran from the scene and it was determined later that the vehicle had been stolen. One of the two officers required hospital treatment, but neither suffered life-threatening injuries. The man suspected of driving while intoxicated also had to be hospitalized.
(Ava, MO) -- A 29-year-old Ava man is in the Douglas County Jail accused of sex crimes with minors. James Doty faces three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Class-D felony charges. Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from another law enforcement agency last month that Doty was using social media to have sexual contact with minors. A warrant was issued May 6th and Doty was taken into custody. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 24th.
(Columbia, MO) -- Authorities in mid-Missouri say they conducted a "successful" joint human trafficking operation in Columbia. Officers report nine victims were rescued from the Holiday Inn East hotel Friday night and two suspects were arrested. Investigators also made contact with two children. The victims were offered services including food, lodging, medical care, and counseling. Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter said traffickers show no respect for their victims and prey on them for personal gain. The operation also involved the Missouri Attorney General's Office, Boone County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and other agencies.
(Los Angeles, CA) -- Former Cardinal star Albert Pujols has found a new home and he won’t be returning to St. Louis. After being released by the Angels earlier this month, Pujols will move 30 miles north to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Some Cardinal fans had hoped the 41-year-old future Hall of Fame player would finish out his career where it started in St. Louis. He will visit Busch Stadium for a series between the Dodgers and Cardinals in early September. He has struggled to a batting average of .198 so far this season – about 100 points below his career norm.