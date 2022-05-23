(Hillsboro, MO) -- The Jefferson County Health Department is confirming the first COVID-related death of a child under age ten. No word on whether the child had underlying health conditions. A man in his 50s also died of coronavirus complications in Jefferson County this week. County health officials have not the identities of either one.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A former Maryland Heights police officer is pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Nicholas Haglof admitted to viewing hundreds of images containing child pornography on his laptop and cell phone in 2019 and 2020. A tip from a Bing search engine to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to investigate Officer Haglof. Prosecutors are seeking a four-year federal prison sentence. He will also have to pay three-thousand dollars restitution to some of the child victims in the photos.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The city of St. Louis and St. Louis County have distributed more than six million dollars in emergency rental assistance to more than 15-hundred households since last month. A joint rental and utility assistance portal opened in April. The program looks to prevent residents from experiencing further financial hardships or additional consequences to living conditions by providing housing stability services. The public can track the Emergency Rental Assistance program through a new web dashboard.
(Springfield, MO) -- Demand for gasoline remains high despite ongoing prices, at least in southwest Missouri’s Springfield. K-O-L-R/T-V reports that a Kum and Go convenience store on the city’s northeast side ran out of regular-unleaded fuel. The store posted signs Friday evening that read: “Until further notice, we are out of unleaded-87 -- sorry for the inconvenience!”