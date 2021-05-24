(Kansas City, MO) -- A man described as the leader of a 56-million-dollar Kansas City drug enterprise will spend more than a decade in federal prison. Forty-year-old Jose Armendariz-Rascon was sentenced to 15 years without parole Friday for his part in the distribution of 26-hundred kilos of cocaine in the Kanas City metro area. Aremandariz-Rascon was also ordered to pay more than 56-million dollars to the federal government from his drug trafficking proceeds. The U-S Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri says he pleaded guilty to coordinating the transportation of loads of cocaine from the El Paso area to Kansas City for distribution.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Veterans Commission last held a special meeting to look deeper into its finances because they are in a deficit. Much of its money comes from unpredictable sources, like gaming and medical marijuana revenue. State administrators say a major challenge is the recovering from the impact of COVID-19 on the seven state veterans homes. 162 veterans died and the governor ordered an investigation. Changes will be made based on the findings of that investigation.
(Branson, MO) -- Next month's opening of the Caravelle Theatre in Branson is being delayed after the theater was vandalized over the weekend. The theatre shared a photo of the damage on its Facebook page. The Saturday post said vandals broke into the theatre and completely trashed the box office, lobby area and front office. The June 7th opening date for the upcoming season has been postponed while the damage is being repaired.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Legislation creating a special license plate for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has been signed into law this weekend. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill Saturday at Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium, where he was joined by State Senator Barbara Washington, the bill sponsor. Washington also worked to include funding in the state operating budget for the museum. Under the bill, a vehicle owner who makes a ten-dollar contribution to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum can apply for the new plates.
(Springfield, MO) -- A charity organization is giving back to a Greene County Deputy who was injured in the line of duty last December. Running-4-Heroes presented a ten-thousand dollar grant to Lieutenant Steve Westbrook on Saturday. The organization has awarded grants monthly since January of last year to law enforcement officers injured in the line of duty.